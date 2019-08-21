The Chisum Lady Mustangs volleyball team came off a solid performance in the North Hopkins Tournament, returning to its home court for more regular season action Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs welcomed Hooks to their home court, and were surprised in the first set as Hooks won it 25-18.
“I think we kind of took them for granted on the floor after seeing them warm up in the first set,” Chisum head volleyball coach Laura Nickerson said. “They were better on the floor than they were in warm ups, but I told them we had to move the ball and run a quicker offense to move the blockers and get them out of system a bunch.”
Then, Chisum flipped the switch on. The Lady Mustangs sharpened things up on defense, were in sync and organized and ran a solid up tempo offense to turn things around and win the next three sets in a row. Chisum ended up defeating Hooks by a final score of 18-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19.
“We didn’t really know what to expect with Hooks, so I feel like we kind of played a little relaxed coming off our tournament in North Hopkins,” Lady Mustangs senior Lexie Brown said. “Every set, we would fall behind in the very beginning, but every time we fought back. I think what really motivated us was the will to win, so we had to execute to make that happen for our team. We showed great teamwork and depended on each other to execute the plays.”
The Lady Mustangs trailed by at least 3 points in the first half of each set, but came back to win each set but the first. Hooks led Chisum 12-8 in the second set, but a 5-1 run from the Lady Mustangs tied it at 13-13. On the next play, Kaci Williams got a kill to put her team up 14-13. The teams exchanged points to set the score at 15-all, but an ace from sophomore libero Landrey Howard capped a 4-0 Chisum run to give the home team a 19-15 lead, forcing a timeout by the Lady Hornets.
Chisum pushed the lead to 23-18, Hooks was able to cut the deficit to 2 points twice, but Chisum held on for a 25-22 win. Hooks had solid attacks from its hitters, but the improvement and the confidence shown by the Chisum defense proved too much for Hooks to overcome.
“We’ve been working on reading the hitters because we knew they were going to hit outside,” Nickerson said. “We are getting better at wanting to win, having confidence and believing in ourselves as the season has grown. We’re going to make mistakes, and I’ve told them that — it’s about what you do after making those mistakes. You can’t hit five more balls out after you hit one out, or shank five more passes after messing up on one. You’ve got to have a short term memory, step up and make the next play. I think they’re learning how to do that.”
From the middle of the second set through the end of the match, Chisum’s offense showed versatility, tempo and creativity. Sophomore setter Kelsea Ball was a catalyst in that department as she distributed the ball to hitters well throughout, and also gave Hooks fits with her powerful and tactical service game.
“I look at the floor every time before I serve,” Ball said. “I watch and look for holes, and I try my best to hit it there. Once I start picking on a person and they start making mistakes, I continue to pick on them and try to get them to commit more errors.”
She also mixed in several deceptive tips over the net called a “dump,” which caught the Lady Hornets off guard several times.
“As the setter, you have to watch the court constantly and be a leader out there,” Ball said. “I usually don’t dump the ball over as much as I did tonight, but I saw the holes and opportunities, so I decided to keep doing it to spice things up.”
Chloe Miller, Chloe Prestridge, Brown and Williams played strong on the front line, especially in the last two sets to help Chisum close out the match. Prestridge put down several key kills and Miller had big moments with her well-timed blocks defensively. Brown and Williams showed their versatility, doing a little bit of everything for the Lady Mustangs.
Ball finished with 30 assists, 10 digs and 4 aces, while Brown had 8 kills and 20 digs. Prestridge registered 12 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces and 1 block, while Miller recorded 5 kills and several key blocks. Landrey Howard had 34 digs in a strong defensive performance, while Arial Roberts was also solid on the back row with 15 digs. Kaci Williams had 6 kills, 16 digs and 1 block, while Zoe England recorded 7 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces.
The Lady Mustangs play again at 6 p.m. Friday at Maud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.