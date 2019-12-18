DETROIT — On Tuesday night in Detroit, the Eagles and Warriors split a pair of games. The Honey Grove Lady Warriors won their matchup 41-29 while the Detroit boys took the nightcap 58-36.
In the first game, the Detroit girls started off the game hot. Trailing 7-2, the Lady Eagles put together a 13-2 run to put themselves up by six late in the first half. Honey Grove was able to cut the lead down to two before the half thanks to Sydney Henry.
Henry scored all four of her points in the second quarter, including a buzzer-beating layup to end the second quarter. With less than five seconds on the clock, Honey Grove inbounded the ball to Henry. Henry drove the length of the floor and floated in a shot from inside the free throw line just as the horn sounded.
That shot seemed to spark the Lady Warriors as they outscored Detroit 13-4 in the third quarter and 28-14 in the second half.
“Positioning was everything for us,” Honey Grove head coach Dustin Smith said after the game. “It wasn’t a matter of going in [to halftime] and changing anything. It was going back to the things we’ve been taught and understanding that our position was wrong....we just need to improve playing sound defense.”
Honey Grove was led in scoring by Demetria Pruitt, who had 17 points. Maddie Cason added 7 points while Allie Morrison chipped in 6. Allie Towery finished with 3. Azia Brigham and Nicole Briscoe both finished with 2 points.
For the Lady Eagles, Abi Shelby finished with 8 points. Daysha Stature finished with 13, while Kiley Miller added 4 points. Kay Rosser chipped in 2.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: 7 6 12 16 41
Detroit: 8 7 4 10 29
Honey Grove scorers: D. Pruitt, 17; M. Cason, 7; A. Morrison, 6; S. Hnery, 4; A. Towery, 3; A. Brigham, 2; N. Briscoe, 2
Detroit scorers: D. Stature, 13; A. Shelby, 8; K. Miller, 4; K. Rosser, 2
Honey Grove FGM: D. Pruitt, 6; M. Cason, 3; A. Morrison, 3; S. Henry, 2; A. Brigham, 1; N. Briscoe, 1; A. Towery, 1
Detroit FGM: D. Stature, 6; A. Shelby, 4; K. Miller, 1; K. Rosser, 1
Honey Grove 3PFGM: M. Cason, 1; D. Pruitt, 1
Detroit 3PFGM: N/A
Honey Grove FT: 5-for-9; D. Pruitt, 4-5; A. Towery, 1-2; A. Smith, 0-2
Detroit FT: 3-for-14; K. Miller, 2-6; D. Stature, 1-4; A. Shelby, 0-4
Eagles soar past Warriors
DETROIT — In the boys game, the Detroit Eagles used suffocating defense to jump out early against Honey Grove. Holding on to a 9-6 lead after the first quarter, Detroit scored 20 points in the second to take a 29-16 halftime lead. The Eagles never looked back on their way to a 58-36 victory.
Hunter Crutchfield ignited the offense in the second as he scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the quarter. Joel Hinson finished with 12 points for the Eagles, with seven of those coming in the third quarter.
Cloedus Scales finished with 10 points. Tanner Gibson scored 6 points, while Kody Golightly finished with 5. Kagen Carson, Brayden Greer, David Storey and Claude Scales all finished with 2 points.
On the Honey Grove side, Ben Patrick finished with 16 points, with 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Ki Bass finished with 5 points. Both Austin Booker and Brock Braley each had 4 points. Hayden Stroud, Karson McKnight and Keaton Thompson each added 2 points, while Jordan Woods added 1 point in the loss.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: 6 10 5 15 36
Detroit: 9 20 19 10 58
Honey Grove scorers: B. Patrick, 16; K. Bass, 5; A. Booker, 4; B. Braley, 4; K. McKnight, 2; H. Stroud, 2; K. Thompson, 2; J. Woods, 1
Detroit scorers: H. Crutchfield, 15; J. Hinson, 12; Clo. Scales, 10; T. Gibson, 6; K. Golightly, 5; K. Carson, 2; B. Greer, 2; D. Storey, 2; Cla. Scales, 2
Honey Grove FGM: Miller, 5; Meija, 3; Palacios, 3; Ray, 2; T. Rutledge, 2; Thomas, 2
Detroit FGM: H. Crutchfield, 5; J. Hinson, 5; Clo. Scales, 4; T. Gibson, 1; K. Golightly, 1; K. Carson, 1; D. Storey, 1; Cla. Scales, 1
Honey Grove 3PFGM: Meija, 1; Palacios, 1
Detroit 3PFGM: H. Crutchfield, 1
Honey Grove FT: 11-for-18; Palacios, 5-7; Meija, 2-2; Miller, 2-2; Ray, 2-2; Thomas, 0-5
Detroit FT: 19-for-30; H. Crutchfield. 4-4; T. Gibson, 4-6; J. Hinson, 4-9; K. Golightly, 3-4; B. Greer, 2-2; Clo. Scales, 2-2; K. Carson, 0-1; D. Storey, 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.