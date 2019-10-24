The No. 22-ranked Paris Lady Wildcats swept Liberty-Eylau at home on senior night at home by a final score of 25-22, 25-17 and 25-12. With the historic win, the Lady ’Cats (28-7, 7-0) won the district title for the second time in three seasons.
Meanwhile, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels defeated Maud at home on senior night in straight sets by a final score of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18.
The Lady ’Cats will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Grove in their district finale, while Lady Rebels take the court again at 4 p.m. Friday at Avery.
Paris rolls past L-E for second district title in three years
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
L-E: 22 17 12 N/A N/A 0
Paris: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
L-E statistics unavailable
Paris kill leaders: M. McAmis, 9; H. Gibbons, 8; L. Lewis, 8; T. Weatherford, 6; P. Chapman, 5; G. Woodby, 5; R. Bills, 1
Paris dig leaders: S. Coursey, 10; G. Woodby, 10; P. Chapman, 5; R. Bills, 4; B. Hill, 3; L. Lewis, 3; M. McAmis, 1
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 26; L. Lewis, 15
Paris blocks: H. Gibbons, 6; L. Lewis, 6; M. McAmis, 1
Paris service aces: H. Gibbons, 2; M. McAmis, 1; T. Weatherford, 1
Rivercrest downs Maud in 3
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Maud: 19 21 25 N/A N/A 0
Rivercrest: 25 25 18 N/A N/A 3
Maud statistics unavailable
Rivercrest kill leaders: M. Walton, 12; M. Alford, 7; K. Mankins, 7; L. Anschutz, 2
Rivercrest dig leaders: M. Lichtenwalter, 18; L. Rushing, 18; M. Walton, 12; R. Huddleston, 10; M. Alford, 7; L. Huddleston, 5; K. Mankins, 4; K. Franks, 2
Rivercrest assist leaders: L. Rushing, 23
Rivercrest blocks: M. Alford, 1; K. Franks, 1; K. Mankins, 1; L. Rushing, 1
Rivercrest service aces: L. Huddleston, 6; M. Lichtenwalter, 5; L. Rushing, 5
