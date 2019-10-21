The North Lamar Panthers experienced every emotion possible Friday night during their 22-14 homecoming win over Sanger. The Panthers dominated for most of the game but needed overtime to secure the victory.
North Lamar took the lead on their first possession, thanks in part to some trickery on the Panthers’ special teams. Facing a fourth down and 10 from the Indians 21 yard line, North Lamar decided to send the field goal unit on to the field. Kobey Emeyabbi, holding for Favian Morales, took the snap and threw it to a wide open Seth Parker. Parker got inside the 10 yard line, where Andy Kirk was able to punch it in for a score.
The score would remain 6-0 until the Panthers’ first drive in the second half. This time it was freshman Mathew Sandlin with a 52-yard touchdown run. Emeyabbi was able to convert the two point try to put North Lamar up by two scores.
Sanger wouldn’t get on the board until the eight minute mark of the fourth quarter. Aided by three Panther penalties, the Indians took the ball 75 yards for a score. The extra point attempt was no good.
This set the stage for a roller coaster finish at R.L. Maddox Stadium. With just over a minute to play in the game, North Lamar had the ball on their own 37 yard line. Andy Kirk took the handoff from Emeyabbi and, as he tried to turn the corner, had it punched out by an Indian defender. The ball bounced perfectly into the hands of Carson Stamper, who took it all the way to the endzone for a score.
After a successful two-point conversion, North Lamar now found themselves tied with Sanger with under a minute to play in the fourth quarter.
“We had a chance to fold after they scored that last touchdown but we didn’t,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said after the game. “I was proud of how we kept fighting into the overtime period.”
Following the same rules as college football means both teams started at the 25 yard line. North Lamar took over first and it didn’t take long for them to put points on the board.
Emeyabbi gained 19 yards on the first play in overtime on a quarterback option play. The next play found Seth Parker in the endzone for a North Lamar score. After a little miscommunication on the snap, Emeyabbi improvised and was able to get two points for North Lamar.
Now it was the defense’s turn. The defense has been the anchor of this team for most of the season and now it was their time to shine. After two consecutive plays of zero yards, Sanger found themselves in a hole. Two penalties forced them even further back on the field. Facing a fourth down and 26, Mason Stephens picked off a Sanger pass to secure the win for North Lamar. The interception was the second on the night for Stephens.
“I wanted this win for the kids,” Emeyabbi said. “They’ve fought so hard each and every game. I wanted them to get this so bad and they did it.”
Defensively, the Panthers only allowed 181 yards from the Sanger offense, and only 65 rushing yards. Offensively, North Lamar had a balanced attack. They finished with 310 yards of offense. Emeyabbi had his best game of the season as he finished with 109 on the ground. Andy Kirk added 86, Seth Parker 69 and Sandlin 52.
The Panthers are off this Friday before taking on Paris at Wildcat Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT F
Sanger: 0 0 0 14 0 14
N. Lamar: 6 0 8 0 8 22
Sanger total yards: 181
North Lamar total yards: 310
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 1-for-6, 13 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 19-123; A. Kirk, 20-85; S. Parker, 11-55; M. Sandlin, 10-53
North Lamar receiving leaders: S. Parker, 1-3
