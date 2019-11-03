The 2019 Crosstown Showdown featured two teams — the No. 17-ranked Paris Wildcats and the North Lamar Panthers — fighting in a game with postseason implications. The Panthers needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Paris would leave no doubt in their postseason fate with a victory.
Both teams competed hard, but the Wildcats’ rushing attack and suffocating defense were ultimately too much for North Lamar to overcome as the Wildcats went on to win 62-7 in their final regular season game.
“I’m very happy for the seniors,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “We know we have great players and athletics is a developmental process and to see these young men develop in the weight room and do the things they do speak volumes of who they are. I’m glad they got to go out, have fun and win in the last game they had at Wildcat Stadium.”
Paris (6-4, 3-3) clinched the district’s fourth seed with the victory, while North Lamar (1-8, 1-4) was eliminated from postseason contention.
The Wildcats jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead after a rushing score from K.D. Washington and a scoop and score by sophomore linebacker Dykalen Douglas. North Lamar was forced to punt after a strong stand from the Wildcats’ defense, and junior running back Zy’kius Jackson made the Panthers pay with a 1-yard rushing touchdown to extend the lead to 20-0 with 6:58 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats forced another 3-and-out, then junior Bubba Gray returned a good North Lamar punt all the way to the Panthers’ 16 yard line. On the ensuing play, Paris got creative with a double-reverse, flea flicker pass. Sophomore quarterback Luke Hohenberger got the ball at the end of the offensive trickery and found senior running back Do’rian Williams wide open down the right sideline for a 16-yard touchdown reception to extend the lead to 27-0 with 3:51 remaining in the opening quarter.
The hard-hitting Wildcat defense continued to stuff North Lamar’s rushing attack despite physical play from the big offensive line and hard running from the ball carriers. Paris’ defense continued to stifle North Lamar’s offense, while the explosive ground game made several big plays to create scoring opportunities. In the second quarter, Wildcats senior Jameon Mitchell added an 18-yard rushing touchdown with 6:29 left, Williams scored on a 33-yard touchdown run with 1:50 remaining and Washington dazzled with a 22-yard catch-and-run touchdown as the halftime horn sounded. Hohenberger scrambled around in the pocket, released the ball as he was hit and Washington caught it in traffic, juked a few defenders and tiptoed down the right sideline for the score. Paris entered the locker room with a 48-0 lead at the half.
“We played physical on both sides of the ball,” Paris senior defensive end Tre McCarty said. “We’ve practiced hard and we played hard tonight. I’m proud of the players on my team, and I’m proud to play with them.”
Jackson added a 48-yard touchdown run with 7:27 left in the third and Washington found the end zone on an 18-yard run with 3:57 left to extend the lead to 62-0. North Lamar avoided the shutout with a solid drive to end the fourth quarter. The Panthers marched down the field, and Panthers senior signal caller Kobey Emeyabbi muscled his way into the end zone from 1 yard out to put North Lamar on the board with the game’s final 7 points.
“It could’ve been better if we shut them out, but it was still a great win,” Mitchell said. “Everyone out there was just trying to do their part in the game.”
Despite what the scoreboard showed, North Lamar remains positive and is focused on the benefits gained from the season.
“I wouldn’t trade our kids for any team on the planet, and I mean that,” North Lamar head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said. “We aren’t experienced enough in a lot of positions to come back from mistakes, and we’ve still got some development to do. Our underclassmen have gained a lot of experience through valuable reps on the field...I’m very proud of our kids with their attitude and how they just kept getting back in the huddle and playing considering what they were faced with. Paris is a good football team. They’re very athletic and have great kids. They’re very explosive, fast at every position and have good size.”
Paris rushed for 300 yards as a team, led by Jackson’s performance of 106 yards and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries. Washington, Williams and Mitchell combined for 6 total touchdowns and each finished 92, 75 and 50 total yards, respectively. Luke Hohenberger added 27 rushing yards and completed 9 of his 12 passes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gray also chipped in with several quality punt returns and 3 receptions for 50 yards.
Kobey Emeyabbi led the Panther offense with 49 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries, while senior Seth Parker had 9 carries for 31 yards. Junior running back Andy Kirk carried the ball 9 times for 34 yards, while sophomore Matthew Sandlin had 14 yards on 7 carries. Panthers senior Cameron Clark finished with 5 carries for 18 yards.
Douglas led the defense with his fumble return for a touchdown to go with 10 tackles and split a sack with McCarty, who also had 7 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss. Senior defensive tackle Quin Dangerfield recorded 8 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss, while junior linebacker Lain Atwood added 11 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 1 sack. Junior linebacker Ladainian Council tallied 8 tackles, while Mitchell recorded 5 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss.
North Lamar junior linebacker Ethan Allison led the Panthers defense with 11 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss, while senior Jaxon Noble and Gage Reeves each tallied 10 tackles. Kirk totaled 7 tackles, while junior Jaydon Hay, Sandlin and John McDonald each had 5 tackles.
The Panthers are eliminated from postseason contention with the loss, but still want to continue to grow and build for the future with their home finale against Melissa coming up.
“I just want to see them keep working hard and continue to come in with a good attitude,” Emeyabbi said. “I want them to look at this game like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go win it.’ Last year we went in there, played really hard and we put 35 points up against them and it catapulted us well into the offseason. The offensive changes we’ve implemented this year have slowed us down a little bit, but we will get better at it. We are going to keep going — these boys aren’t going to cower away from any challenge.”
As for the Wildcats, the team is locked into the fourth seed in their district for the postseason. Paris’ regular season comes to a close as its bye week looms. The Wildcats will have an extra week to prepare for their bi-district round, where they will play against the No. 15-ranked Alvarado Indians, the district champions of District 8-4A, Division I.
“It’s very important to get healthy, but also at this time of the year we need to work on things we aren’t doing well,” Steven Hohenberger said. “The games get bigger, the competition gets stronger and we have to play complete games. Following our two-game losing streak, regardless of the competition, I am pleased with the way the kids played in these last two games. We just need to continue to prepare, get our young players healthy and get ready for Alvarado.”
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
N. Lamar: 0 0 0 7 7
Paris: 27 21 14 0 62
North Lamar total yards: 146
Paris total yards: 441
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 0-1
Paris passing leaders: L. Hohenberger, 9-for-12, 141 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 19-49; A. Kirk, 9-34; S. Parker, 9-31; C. Clark, 5-18; M. Sandlin, 7-14
Paris rushing leaders: Z. Jackson, 12-106; D. Williams, 4-59; K. Washington, 5-54; J. Mitchell, 4-50; L. Hohenberger, 2-27; M. McCarty, 2-6
North Lamar receiving leaders: N/A
Paris receiving leaders: B. Gray, 3-50; K. Washington, 3-38; T. Lewis, 1-29; D. Williams, 1-16; J. Lee, 1-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.