Every yard is hard to come by on the gridiron. For this year’s All-RRV Offensive Player of the Year, he made it look easy. Detroit senior running back Joel Hinson amassed 2,812 rushing yards and found the end zone more than 30 times on his way to earning top offensive player honors, which was even more beneficial to his team and its success.
“Having a player run for more than 2,800 yards changes what you do,” Joel’s head football coach M.K. Hamilton said. “It changes the look of your offense and the outcome of your schemes. What Joel did was get behind a good offensive line and ran hard. No matter what the situation, he took care of a lot of tough plays for us.”
To Hamilton’s point, Joel’s stellar season helped Detroit earn the second seed in its district and a trip to the area round of the playoffs. Joel accounted for more than 65 percent of Detroit’s rushing yards as a team, but 40 of those yards were more precious than the rest in a big district game on the road, which helped Detroit get to where they did in the end.
“The best game I played was probably the James Bowie game,” Joel said. “It was one of the hardest-fought games we played. We ended up winning at their place even though we were down with under two minutes left. Coach Hamilton trusted me to carry the ball, we made it happen and I scored the winning touchdown off a 40-yard touchdown.”
Along with that, his first career win against district foe Maud and the huge statistical season, Joel recalls the Eagles 18-12 win over rival Clarksville in a muddy, rainy affair. Even though he and his teammates were largely written off, getting the win was even sweeter.
“I think the biggest moment of the year was beating Clarksville,” Joel said. “It’s always a big rivalry game, and nobody else expected us to win with our injuries. People doubted us, but we pushed through, played hard and got the win.”
Being able to achieve what he did statistically is not something Joel did alone. With the help of his own skill sets and the solid play from his offensive line, gaining 2,800-plus yards was much more attainable.
“Having good chemistry with the offensive line was really important,” Joel said. “We all do stuff together outside of football, which has kept us tight knit. With us, it’s about running back and offensive line knowing their plays, schemes, where to go and when to do stuff.”
“His speed, quickness and vision is all there for him, which not everyone has all of those things,” Hamilton said. “Some people have one or the other, but he has all three. Those are some attributes that make him different and makes us successful. It’s hard to replace someone like that, but what we have to do is continue to build and get better without any letdowns. You can talk about the next man up theory, but at the end of the day, you have to create the next man up — 2,800 yards is a lot to replace because there were several teams that didn’t even have 2,800 yards of total offense for the year. We know it will be difficult, but Joel and the rest of the seniors laid a foundation to help us continue to move forward.”
Joel said his team’s bond, the hard work they put in during the offseason, the due diligence from the coaching staff and being able to fight through adversity together have all been factors also contributing to he and the team’s success. Not only that, but it has also helped him grow as both a football player and a team leader as he seeks to lay down a foundation for the future of the football program.
“I’ve grown as a player mostly with my skills improving along with the hard work I put in,” Joel said. “As a leader, I used to not talk as much to other people, I used to keep to myself, but this year I felt more confident to show the underclassmen how to do things the right way. I hope they learned a lot and keep growing from what they learned.”
Joel had a lot to play for this year, and he learned more about himself through the process.
“I was motivated by my family, my teammates and my coaches,” Joel said. “I was also motivated by the what — who I wanted to become, what I wanted people to see and what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”
The wins and losses will go down in Detroit’s history, but one thing that won’t show up in the box score is his maturation that was aided by playing football.
“I’m going to miss all of the wins we had, the fun we had at practice and all the hard work we put in together,” Joel said. “I’m also going to miss the losses because it teaches and builds foundation and character. Football is not about the wins and losses, it’s about building character.”
