BOLES — Sixty minutes of solid rain could not deter the Rivercrest Rebels from getting back on track Friday night as they defeated the Boles Hornets 52-14. The Rebel Nation renamed themselves the “Faithful Few” while enduring an angry Mother Nature in their rubber boots and ponchos. “The weather didn’t change our game too much really. We just wanted to make sure to be clean with our snaps and exchanges in the backfield. Our guys did a good job taking care of the football and playing sound defensively,” head coach Lance Connot said.
The Hornets (1-8) received the opening kick-off but a slippery football produced the first of four turnovers for the night. Rivercrest quickly capitalized with a 25-yard touchdown by senior quarterback, Devon Womack, followed by the 2-point conversion by Shamar Whaley. The Rebel defense made quick work of getting the offense back on the muddy field thanks to some great tackling by Atlee Roberts, Bradyn English, and sophomore Carson Whitley who contributed a quarterback sack for a big loss.
“We practiced really hard this week. Last week was not our best game — we didn’t go as hard as we could against Wolfe City. We’re going to focus on one game at a time and work our way up,” Whitley said.
Womack and Whaley found plenty of open country as the Rebel offensive line proved to be too much for the Hornets. Womack scored again from 14 yards out and added a 5-yard dance to paydirt. Womack hit Kolby Townes in the endzone for a two-point conversion while Shane Crabtree toted in the other two-point conversion. Womack finished his night with 98 yards rushing, 3 touchdowns, and went 2/4 in passing. Whaley scampered through for a 10-yard score and added some nice lead blocks out front. Whaley had 5 carries for 42 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. A rain-soaked ball led to Womack’s only interception when a screen pass intended for Whaley found it’s way into the Boles’ linebacker’s hands and he returned it 53 yards to put the Hornets’ first points on the board. Rivercrest sat on a comfortable 30-8 lead when they entered the halftime locker room.
A new cast opened the show and took center stage the second-half. Womack and several other starters cheered from the sidelines as some of the underclassmen waded into the battle. Junior Zachariah Lane, who has not played quarterback since his freshman year on the JV, took the helm as the play caller. Lane looked comfortable and ran the read-option beautifully. Lane ended his performance with 10 yards in receiving, 18 yards rushing, and a two-point conversion. Those brave enough to sit through the weather were rewarded with a sight seldom seen as 6-foot-7 Tavion Coleman stepped into the backfield and took the running back position.
“We worked hard to execute our plan tonight. We fixed a lot of things in practice this week and came out hard to make sure we got the W. I knew I needed to work hard at my job and pull through for the team. I did my best and played my part,” Coleman said.
Coleman delighted his teammates as he rumbled for 3 touchdowns and led the Rebels with 158 yards rushing. The Hornets struggled to bring Coleman down as he trudged down the field, oftentimes dragging two or three defenders with him like a tugboat going down the Mississippi River.
Eli Bivins, Alexis Barrientos and Tye Spencer delivered some hard licks and tackles for loss as the Rivercrest defense churned. By the fourth quarter, all Rebels had seen good playing time and every Rivercrest jersey was covered in Hunt County mud. Rivercrest finalized the score, 52-14, and left Boles’ field looking more like a hog waller.
“We felt confident going into this game. Our defense really handled things tonight. The offensive line played good which allowed us to to run wide open all night. The receivers knew because of the weather we weren’t going to see many passes so we did our jobs blocking for our runners,” Lane said, “Our goal remains the same — win district and make a deep playoff run,” Rivercrest will have to win out against Como-Pickton and an undefeated Honey Grove to earn the district championship.
Rivercrest moves to 7-1 for the year and will host Como-Pickton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Swamp. Boles will travel to Wolfe City for a 7:30 kick-off.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rivercrest: 0 14 8 12 52
Quinlan Boles: 0 6 8 6 14
Rivercrest total yards: 372
Quinlan Boles total yards: 185
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 2-for-4, 17
Rivercrest rushing leaders: T. Coleman, 10-158; D. Womack, 7-96; S. Whaley, 5-42; B. Merritt, 4-23; Z. Lane, 5-18; S. Crabtree, 4-18
Rivercrest receiving leaders: Z. Lane, 1-10; B. English, 1-7
