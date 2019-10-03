The Paris Wildcats football team comes off its second loss of the season at 54-46 at the Melissa Cardinals, who snapped Paris’ 3-game win streak and avenged their 28-25 loss at Wildcats Stadium in 2018. Paris (3-2, 0-1) now host the Anna Coyotes (4-1, 1-0) who are coming off a 28-11 win in their district opener against North Lamar.
Paris is licking its wounds following the 8-point defeat in Melissa, but is keeping things in perspective.
“You aren’t as bad as you think that you are, and you’re never as good as you think you are a lot of the times,” Paris head football coach Steven Hohenberger said. “You can be rocking and rolling, things can be going good and you may not be really taking care of the details. The staff and players do a great job, but sometimes you don’t, and it caught up to us Friday night. We didn’t play good, and nothing to take away from Melissa, but we didn’t tackle and block well to the level you have to when district starts. We are not as bad as we played in that game. We have another opportunity and you just go back to the basics — you teach, you coach, you enjoy the time that you’re together and you get better.”
The loss to the Cardinals makes the path to a district title more difficult, but Paris knows it must have a short-term memory to get on track.
“The thing about football is that you play a game regardless of if you win or lose, you have a week to prepare to play again most of the time,” Hohenberger said. “It’s a longer week after a loss, but you have to put your hard hat on, and I know the players and coaches have done that. We have to keep the main thing the main thing, and that is the fact that there is a lot of football left. The polls and predictions are fun and all, but you can take a snapshot of your depth chart from weeks one, two, three and four, and they’re probably not going to be the same as weeks seven, eight, nine and 10. Players will get better, some will have issues and that is the same thing as the polls — nobody really knows. You’ve got to go out and play the game. There’s a lot of football left, and I’ve challenged the players with that. I told them to reset the last game, flush it and to focus on getting better right now in the moment.”
The Coyotes have scored more than 26 points per game and have allowed fewer than 18 points per game defensively. The four wins by Anna are second to only Argyle, who sits at 5-0. Despite the difference in schedule strengths, Paris knows the challenge is still very legitimate.
“They (Anna) are 1-0 in district, and we realize that,” Hohenberger said. “We realize we are 0-1, and each week is a must-win game, and this game is the biggest game for the Paris Wildcats right now. Coach (Jason) Heath and I go a long way back, and played side by side as linebackers in college for 40-plus games. I’ve got the utmost respect for him as a man and a coach, and he’s going to have his kids ready to go. I told the kids that we are going to play our best game of the year this Friday night. We’ve played some really tough competition with some really good moments and really bad moments. It’s time for us to play the type of football that we planned on playing this year. Once we do that and we do things right and play hard, then we are tough to beat.”
Getting out to an early lead will be critical, but the way the Wildcats do it will be key for Hohenberger.
“In terms of jumping on them early, what I want to see is high energy, passion, togetherness and players that are maybe getting their first opportunity to take that challenge and make plays,” Hohenberger said. “Regardless of whether it shows on the scoreboard, I want to just feel the energy.”
Paris hosts Anna at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
