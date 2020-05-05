On March 12, the North Lamar Panthers played two games in Frisco at a tournament. That was the last time the team would be together to play a game this season. The Panthers played 12 games out of a 30 game schedule and were 8-4 in those 12 games.
Every vehicle has parents and/or players that want to pay tribute to a coach despite losing two-thirds of their season to the Covid-19 pandemic. Several cars stop as they drive by so cards can be given to coach Steed.
“I was shocked,” coach Steed said of his first impression when opening the door. “My parents came over to eat pizza. It was a day for us to get through the pandemic.”
Steed saw the Conways and myself standing there. His initial reaction was she wanted a picture of him and her son, Cade, who is a senior this year on the baseball team.
“I could see Jill getting emotional already and I thought, ‘What is this,’” he continued. “I didn’t know what to think. I never expected our guys to do that.”
In true Steed fashion, he quickly turned the conversation to the students and the kids. That’s why students enjoy playing for coach Steed, though. He makes it about them, and giving them the best experience possible as a student athlete.
“You can’t quantify the type of young men I was dealing with,” Steed said about the seniors this year. “They’re phenomenal young men, raised by great families. ... We were twelve deep with those guys and they all had a role. We were having great success even in our losses.”
Steed continues to watch the parade of students and parents drive by as he holds his daughter in his arms. His wife and parents watch from a distance as the team honors their coach like only a baseball team can.
Some of the vehicles have balloons tied to the front. Others post signs with quotes from Steed or about him. Finally, the last vehicle stops. Two seniors get out and hand a framed picture to their coach. On the matting, the seniors have signed their names along with personalized messages to their coach.
“Tonight would have been our first playoff game,” Jill Conway said. “We feel confident we would have been playing had it not been for Covid. All the parents and kids..there hasn’t been any closure. Everything ended and we wanted to have some closure.”
It’s a season that will go down in history for all the wrong reasons. Seniors won’t be able to step out onto a baseball field again with their high school teammates and coaches. These kids poured their heart out on the baseball field every day. One of the reasons why is because of the respect they have for their coach.
Along with closure on Monday, they also were able to show him just how much respect they have.
