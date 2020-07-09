High school athletes throughout the state of Texas are preparing for the upcoming fall sports season, in whatever form they may take due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But now they’re doing so with a little extra caution.
On Wednesday, the Texas University Interscholastic League — the organization responsible for overseeing all high school athletic and academic competition in the state — issued an updated set of safety guidelines and precautionary measures for teams to take during workouts and practices.
Students will be allowed to report for practice beginning on Monday, and masks will be mandatory for almost the whole time students are not actively participating in exercises, the UIL states. Coaches and other attendees to practices and workouts will also be expected to wear face masks.
These guidelines are in line with the recent orders from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who on July 2 said people must wear face masks in public places and buildings in counties with at least 20 active coronavirus cases. The UIL’s guidelines are in line with Abbott’s order, as screenings are required of all people before being allowed onto a given campus, and face masks are required inside all school buildings.
There are some exceptions to the rule, such as if a person has a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering, while a person is eating or drinking, when a group of people all maintain a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing and more.
The UIL stated that schools should devise their own entry and exit plans that reduce the number of people congregating in workout areas and common nearby gathering zones, such as parking lots. It’s also largely up to the individual school districts to develop mitigation strategies for athletes to access their locker rooms after Monday, with students to arrive at workouts fully in gear and returning home to shower and change before then.
If a person tests positive for Covid-19 or even displays symptoms of the coronavirus, they must meet the following criteria before returning: at least 10 days must pass since symptoms first appeared; those symptoms must have improved; and at least 72 hours must pass since the recovery or “the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications.”
The UIL also laid out a course of action for identifying potential cases on campus, which includes separating the student displaying symptoms until a parent or guardian can pick them up and intensive cleaning of all areas the symptomatic student recently spent time.
There are separate guidelines for responding to lab-confirmed cases of the virus on campus. These include notifying the local health department; closing off areas regularly used by the person with the confirmed Covid-19. They will also be unable to return to the campus until screened by the district.
UIL is also continuing to enforce its earlier set of guidelines, released in late May. In the May guidelines, it was determined that attendance at workouts must be optional for the participating students.
Students were also not required or allowed to make up any missed days of workouts, though teams can still keep attendance records at the practices and workouts.
Furthermore, schools were encouraged to continue providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school. This could include measures such as virtual workouts and emailed regimens.
Other safety guidelines to counteract the virus include a requirement that schools maintain a ratio of at least one staff member per 20 students in attendance to ensure appropriate social distancing and hygiene is implemented.
All surfaces in workout areas must be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of every day, and no clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
When high school athletes face off in the fast-approaching fall season, it will be the first high school athletic competitions in Texas since March 13, when all play was halted. Several spring sports, including baseball, softball, soccer and golf were abruptly ended right as district play was beginning.
