Red River Valley football enters its final chapter of the regular season with chilly temperatures expected throughout. All games kick off at 7:30 tonight, while Hugo plays Wilburton at 7 tonight.
The Paris Wildcats, who have locked up the fourth seed and final playoff spot in their district, are idle this week before they prepare for their playoff bout next Friday against Alvarado.
The North Lamar Panthers, who were recently eliminated from postseason contention by Paris, caps off its regular season at home against Melissa.
Meanwhile, the Chisum Mustangs fight for a playoff spot at Blue Ridge, while the Cooper Bulldogs also fight for their playoff lives at home against Bells.
The Prairiland Patriots’ postseason hopes ended with a home loss to Blue Ridge, but look to end their season on a high note at Whitewright, while Clarksville and Detroit host Mount Enterprise and Maud for their senior nights, respectively.
Rivercrest and Honey Grove face off at Warrior Stadium in a colossal district showdown with district championship implications on the line. The Warriors (9-0) have not given up a single point in district, but host the mighty Rebels (8-1).
