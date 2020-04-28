By Tommy Culkin
Over the past few years, Prairiland Patriot Connor Sessums established himself as one of the most versatile and dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the area. Now, after officially signing with the Westminster College Titans in Missouri, Sessums is ready to take his game to the next level.
Sessums said he waited until late in the recruiting process until he decided he wanted to pursue football at the next level. Once he made the decision, though, it wasn’t long before Westminster took a keen interest in him. Sessums checked all the boxes they were looking for, which included a quarterback who be a legitimate threat on the ground as well as in the air.
Westminster’s quarterback last season, Sessums said, only had about 100 rushing yards for his career, and the school’s head coach is looking to change that.
Sessums shone in his final season at the helm of the Patriots’ offense. As a senior, the quarterback threw for 1,472 yards, rushed for another 454 and finished the year with 18 touchdowns.
“Connor’s size — he’s going to be 6’2 or 6’3 before this is all said and done — his ability to run and pass and his intelligence stood out (to Westminster),” Patriots Athletic Director Steven Weddle said. “He can run a very complicated offensive system, and that’s like having a coach on the field. When you combine that with his competitiveness, it was a no-brainer for Westminster.”
Westminster stood out to Sessums, too. Part of the appeal to him was logistical, as the Titans run a similar offensive set to what Sessums is accustomed to playing for the Patriots. But he was also impressed with the personal touch the school put into its recruitment.
“I really connected with their coaching staff,” he said. “Their coach actually called me up himself. Calling and talking to me one-on-one was more than some of the others ones did, and that really impressed me.”
Looking back at his time at Prairiland, Sessums said he’ll take many lessons with him to the next level that were instilled in him by his coaches. Chief among them, he said, is mental fortitude.
“When plays would fall apart, I’d have to scramble and find a way to make something out of it,” he said. “I learned how to be a leader during varsity and after this year especially I think I know how to lead despite whatever is thrown my way.”
Weddle noted that Sessums’ leadership stood out to the Westminster coaching staff, and said he was told Sessums could move into a starting position within his first few years on the team.
“Connor is a special type of player, for sure,” Weddle said. “I know there are a lot of schools in this area that are happy to see him go, because he broke their heart so many times. He’s a one-of-a-kind competitor and I know he’ll do well.
“He’s the ultimate competitor and leader, and he’s going to be missed dearly on the field, off the field and in the classroom.”
