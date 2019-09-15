DETROIT — The Detroit Eagles threw everything at visiting Quinlan Boles, in a game that was only competitive when the scoreboard showed 0-0 on the opening kickoff.
The Eagles used their potent rushing attack led by senior Joel Hinson, and got a good game from dual threat freshman quarterback Cloedus Scales en route to a 58-12 win over the Hornets on homecoming night.
Hinson carried the ball 20 times for 255 yards to lead Detroit as he found the end zone four times. Scales connected with junior wide receiver Hunter Crutchfield 3 times for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Scales ran the ball 8 times for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. He completed 6 of his 9 passes for 77 yards overall.
Sophomore linebacker Claude Scales anchored the Detroit defense with a team-high 13 tackles, while junior Lawton Buchanan finished with 12 tackles. Senior Eric Williams added 7 tackles, while juniors Crutchfield and Scot Hendricks each compiled 6 tackles.
Detroit will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Leonard Tigers of Class 3A as the team aims for its third consecutive victory.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Boles: N/A N/A N/A N/A 12
Detroit: N/A N/A N/A N/A 58
Quinlan-Boles total yards unavailable
Detroit total yards: 494
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 6-for-9, 77 yards
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 20-255; C. Scales, 8-101; K. Golightly, 3-28; L. Buchanan, 6-27; H. Crutchfield, 1-6
Detroit receiving leaders: H. Crutchfield, 3-53; E. Minter, 1-12; C. Scales, 1-12
