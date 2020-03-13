The Honey Grove Warriors displayed dominance over the Avery Bulldogs in a pair of double-header games on Thursday, winning the first 10-0 and the second 14-4.
In the first game, Warriors starting pitcher Karson McKnight dominated on the mound, only allowing a pair of hits over four innings while striking out six and walking just a single batter.
The team jumped out to a big lead early, scoring three runs in the first inning thanks to strong batting by Bryson Braley and McKnight. The team stretched its lead to 7-0 in the second inning when Ki Bass scored Braley on a sacrifice fly, Will Brummett doubled to bring home Trevor Williams and Aiden Lornson grounded into a fielder’s choice, which scored Aiden Simmons.
The team tacked two more runs on in the third thanks to another fielder’s choice, this time by Bass, that brought home Braley, and a ground ball by Braley that scored Garrett West. The final run came in the fourth inning, on a single by Lornson that drove in Simmons.
Brummett led the team with two hits in the first game, batting 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Lornson drove in a pair of runs and scored a run himself with one hit, McKnight had two RBIs on a 1-2 hitting performance. Brock Braley and Bryson Braley also each had a hit.
In the second game, Brock Braley and Kobe Deloach dominated at the plate, each driving in four runs.
The team jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning, but did most of the damage in a long second inning which saw the Warriors score eight runs against the Bulldogs.
Two more in the third and an additional run in the fourth secured the win for Honey Grove.
The Warriors were able to take advantage of erratic pitching by Avery in both games, but especially in the second. Three of the team’s runs were scored thanks to walks or hit batters, and several more bases were surrendered because of passed balls the Avery catcher was unable to corral. The Warriors were able to draw 11 walks in the game.
Brock Braley was a perfect 2-2 at the plate, with a run and two walks in adition to his four RBIs. Deloach batted 2-3 with a run to go along with his four RBIs. Brummett had a hit with two runs and an RBI, Lornson also had an RBI and two runs, McKnight, Bass and Brummett each also had hits for the Warriors.
With the two wins, Honey Grove improves to 3-5 on the season. They will next be in action on Tuesday in an away game against Saltillo.
