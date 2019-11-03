BOGATA — In a sudden death play-in game, the Chisum Lady Mustangs for literally fighting for their playoff lives against Chapel Hill on Friday at Rivercrest High School.
Chapel Hill handed Chisum a loss in four sets at the Mustangs’ home gym, while Chisum returned the favor earlier this past week in Chapel Hill’s home gym in 4 sets. The rubber match also went four sets, and again in favor of the Lady Mustangs.
“It was a life or death sort of situation, and we knew we had to step up and execute,” Lady Mustangs junior middle blocker Chloe Prestridge said. “We did that and we won, so it paid off.”
Chisum ousted Chapel Hill from postseason contention with a gritty performance after dropping the first set. The final score was 26-28, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-19.
“We wanted to make the playoffs — we knew we had to do this,” Chisum senior setter Bailee Dawes said. “I think Coach Nickerson got us together and told us we needed to pick it up, which really opened our eyes and made us realize that this could be it. I’m a senior and I didn’t want this to be it. I wanted to go on and play more, so us joining together and playing together was the key factor in helping us win.”
After dropping a hard-fought first set, the Lady Mustangs had to regroup, and head coach Laura Nickerson sent the message effectively to her team, who she has seen compete well throughout the tough district slate.
“It’s a mindset and we’ve had this potential all district even though our record is what it is,” Nickerson said. “In every game we’ve played, we were in the games. We just have that moment where we quit playing and get down on ourselves. I told the girls that we can’t do that at this point — it’s not like I’ve got to do it, it’s more I get to do it.”
Chisum held a slim lead throughout most of the first set, including a 24-22 advantage after an ace from Kelsea Ball, but Chapel Hill would not go away. The Lady Red Devils scored the next two points to tie it at 24-all, and eventually held a 27-26 lead to force a Chisum timeout. A Chisum error gave Chapel Hill the first set, but the Lady Mustangs battled back.
A tip from Kaci Williams pushed Chisum ahead 8-3 to start the second set and ultimately an 11-4 lead to force a Chapel Hill timeout. Out of the timeout, Chisum went on a 7-4 run to extend the lead to 18-8, but Chapel Hill’s 3-0 run cut the deficit to 18-11 and forced Chisum to call timeout. However, Chisum held down the stretch to finish off the set at 25-21.
The Lady Mustangs dominated the third set, scoring the last four points capped off by a Prestridge ace to claim it 25-13, then had to overcome an early 5-0 deficit in the fourth set, using a 12-2 run after falling even further into a 7-0 hole.The Lady Mustangs took the lead at 14-12 after two Chapel Hill errors, then another ace from Ball made it 15-12. Later in the set, a kill from Williams and a serve that sailed long were the final two points Chisum needed to earn the victory.
Prestridge led the charge with 14 kills, 6 blocks and 4 aces, while sophomore libero Landrey Howard anchored the defense with 38 digs to go with 3 aces. Dawes had a strong night with 21 assists, 16 digs and 2 aces, while Ball poured in 4 kills, 16 assists and 12 digs.
Zoe England chipped in with 6 kills and 14 digs, while Kaci Williams added 4 kills, 10 digs and 2 aces. Chloe Miller had 4 kills and 1 block, while Emmy Williams finished with 4 kills and 3 blocks. Senior defensive specialist Arial Roberts recorded 12 digs, while Lady Mustangs freshman Peyton Holland also had an impact with 7 digs.
It’s on to the postseason for the Lady Mustangs, who are looking to learn from this match and start fast come postseason time.
“We should have put them away in that close game, we gave them too many points on missed serves and errors,” Nickerson said. “When you’re ahead of a team, you can’t give them free points — we need to make them earn the points and beat us.”
The Lady Mustangs will face New Boston in the bi-district round at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rivercrest High School.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Chisum: 26 25 25 25 N/A 3
Chapel Hill: 28 21 13 19 N/A 1
Chisum kill leaders: C. Prestridge, 14; Z. England, 6; K. Ball, 4; C. Miller, 4; E. Williams, 4; K. Williams, 4
Chisum dig leaders: L. Howard, 38; B. Dawes, 16; Z. England, 14; K. Ball, 12; A. Roberts, 12; K. Williams, 10; P. Holland, 7
Chisum assist leaders: B. Dawes, 21; K. Ball, 16
Chisum blocks: C. Prestridge, 6; E. Williams, 3; C. Miller, 1
Chisum service aces: C. Prestridge, 4; L. Howard, 3; B. Dawes, 2; Z. England, 2; K. Williams, 2
