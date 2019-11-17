BELLS — The Rivercrest Rebels (9-1) traveled to Bells High School to take on the Tom Bean Tomcats on Friday night in the 2A Division I, Bi-District round for Region 2. The Rebels, coming off a 42-34 win at Honey Grove, received lots of accolades throughout the week as they were named the “2A Team of the Week” by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and quarterback, Devon Womack, was named the “2A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week.”
Head Coach Lance Connot and staff worked hard to prepare the Rebels for Texas playoff football. Rivercrest made school history in 2017 by winning the first playoff game ever and reaching the regional finals.
The Rebels left no doubt about their desire to add another trophy to the case as they coasted to an easy Bi-District Championship 74-30 over the Tomcats.
“It feels great to get the second playoff win in school history. It makes us feel like all our hard work that we’ve been putting in all year is finally paying off. We are hoping to keep going further and pushing on. We watched a lot more film this week, and really studied their formations to get a feel for their passing game,” senior linebacker Karson Damron said.
Tom Bean received the opening kickoff and tried a trick play lateral with no success. However, Ryan Weemes, took the helm and led his team down the field with several good quarterback keepers and a nice touchdown pass to Caleb Graham to put the Tomcats on the board first. It would be the only lead for Tom Bean for the night.
Womack and company made quick work to get to the endzone. Womack followed his blockers downfield for runs of 20 to 30 yards at a time. The senior quarterback scored from seven yards out and punched in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8. The Tomcats were able to get a first down, but an interception by junior Bradyn English put the Rebel offense back in business. Shamar Whaley had one of his best runs of the year as he powered through tacklers and outran everyone to the endz one bringing the score to 16-8. Rivercrest would not look back as they began an “old fashioned bronc stomping” on the Tomcats. The Rebels held Tom Bean to a three-and-out thanks to some great tackling by Billy Merritt, Brody Moyer and Carson Whitley. Whaley broke through again for 20 yards followed by a 21-yard Womack touchdown and a Whaley two-point conversion. First quarter of play ended with the Rebels out front 24-8.
Tom Bean sports a top-notch punter Weemes, who was able to pin the Rebels at the 1 yard line. With 99 yards to go, Womack used huge blocks from the offensive line and English to fight his way to mid-field.
“It started upfront with our offensive line — those guys again paved the road for those backs. Devon, Shane (Crabtree) and Shamar all had big nights. They just really did a good job of being patient behind those blocks. We were able to get some of our younger backs in — Merritt, Zane Dees and Tavion Coleman — they did a great job and got some experience,” Connot said.
The Rebels amassed a whopping 607 yards in rushing. Womack led with 231 yards, followed by Whaley who added 170 and Crabtree who tacked on 89 yards.
With the rushing game established, Connot called for his receivers to get in on the action. Womack hit Zachariah Lane on a look pass for 11 yards and Crabtree on a go route for 16 yards. Whaley powered through at the goal line for the next score, and Womack found English up high on the two-point conversion. The Rivercrest defense held the Tomcats to another 3-and-out, courtesy of big hits by Eli Bivins and Vince Ussery.
In scoring territory again, Womack threw his only interception of the night; however, he returned the favor on the next play as he intercepted the Tomcats’ pass attempt to Caleb Higgs. The Rebel offense found themselves in Tom Bean territory just before the half. Having all day in the pocket, Womack floated a 29-yard pass to English who “mossed on” his defender and found paydirt. Rivercrest entered the locker room leading 40-8.
Rivercrest was relentless in their quest for the endzone during the third quarter. Lane, Crabtree and Whaley put on a clinic about balanced attack as they slashed their way downfield for first down after first down. Whaley scored twice ,and Crabtree scored on a brilliant 53-yard run. Lane high-pointed the ball for a two-point conversion. Merritt gutted through for a two-point conversion, and English found himself alone in the end zone for another two points. Tom Bean scored on a 52-yard pass by Weemes and a 1-yard quarterback keeper to end the quarter 64-24.
“My first touchdown tonight gave me a lot of confidence. It boosted me and helped us get some more points on the board,” Whaley said.
The final stanza allowed Connot to get all his players in the game to help bring home the victory. Lane recovered a fumble and brought it back 30 yards. Freshman running back Zane Dees earned his varsity stripes by rumbling for 2 touchdowns and 95 yards. Rivercrest completely dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball with 25 pancake blocks from the offensive linemen — Cole Carson, Evan Purviance, Jayden Williams, Alexis Barrientos and Pedro Franco.
“Repetition is key with our line. We spend lots of time going over plays and going over different scenarios. Coach (Landon) Rackley makes sure we are ready for Friday night. Pops (Rick Connot) makes sure us big boys are whipped into shape every week. And with Rackley, it truly helps us having a former college-level offensive lineman for a coach,” Purviance said.
Rivercrest will play De Leon in the area round at the Grand Prairie Gopher Bowl Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Tom Bean: 8 0 16 6 30
Rivercrest: 24 16 24 12 76
Tom Bean total yards: 369
Rivercrest total yards: 663
Rivercrest passing leaders: D. Womack, 7-for-7, 56 yards
Rivercrest rushing leaders: D. Womack, 12-231; S. Whaley, 12-170; Z. Dees, 4-95; S. Crabtree, 4-89; T. Coleman, 2-22
Rivercrest receiving leaders: B. English, 2-29; S. Crabtree, 1-16; Z. Lane, 1-11
