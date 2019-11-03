PATTONVILLE — The Prairiland Patriots needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive on senior night against the Blue Ridge Tigers, who were coming off a humbling 33-14 defeat at home against Bells.
Patriots seniors Cade Gordon, Connor Sessums, Corbin Strain, Jose Cortes, Gavin Watson, Corban Adams, Logan Forry, Joey MeCaskey and Enrique Sanchez played their final night at Patriot Stadium. Despite good fight from the team, Prairiland ultimately fell to Blue Ridge by a final score of 36-6 on senior night.
Blue Ridge jumped out to a 19-0 lead at halftime, then made it 26-0 early in the third quarter after Garrett Mathers ran it into the end zone for Blue Ridge.
The Patriots cut it to 26-6 after the Patriots sustained a drive that ended with a short rushing touchdown by Landry Morrison near the end of the quarter. However, Prairiland could not get any closer as Blue Ridge scored the final 10 points of the game.
Morrison carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and the team’s lone touchdown in defeat, while Sessums added 120 total yards of offense — 60 through the air and 60 on the ground.
Brylee Galloway hauled in 4 passes for 31 yards, while Eli Rolen had 1 reception for 23 yards. Chris Michael and Morrison also had receptions of 5 yards and 1 yard, respectively.
Gordon led the Patriots defense with 11 tackles, while junior Lincoln Smith finished with 9 take downs. Sophomore defensive back Noah Mayo had 8 tackles, while Galloway and Braydan Nichols each added 7 stops. Ethan Ellis and Watson each finished with 6 tackles, while Cortes had 5 tackles and Strain finished with 4 stops and 1 interception.
The Patriots will end their season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whitewright.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Blue Ridge: 7 12 7 10 36
Prairiland: 0 0 6 0 6
Blue Ridge total yards: 431
Prairiland total yards: 176
Prairiland passing leaders: C. Sessums, 6-for-15, 60 yards
Prairiland rushing leaders: C. Sessums, 8-60; L. Morrison, 13-56
Prairiland receiving leaders: B. Galloway, 4-31; E. Rolen, 1-23; C. Michael, 1-5; L. Morrison, 1-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.