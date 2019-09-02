MARSHALL — For the first time in nine years, the Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team earned a tournament championship.
The Lady ’Cats (15-5) pulled off the historic feat by sweeping each of their pool play games, and marching to the tournament game without dropping a set.
Paris took on the host team Class 5A Marshall in the championship match. The Lady ’Cats split the first two close sets with Marshall, leading to a decisive winner-take-all third set.
In the third set, Paris emerged victorious and won the championship match over Marshall by a final score of 28-26, 23-25 and 25-18.
In bracket play against Hughes Springs, Paris coasted to a 25-10 and 25-11 sweep, then defeated Liberty-Eylau in straight sets (25-22 and 25-16).
In the three gold bracket games combined, senior Grace Woodby led the way with 34 kills, 16 digs, 7 blocks and 1 ace, while senior setter Tori Weatherford was impactful with 56 assists, 14 digs, 2 kills, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Macey McAmis finished the three-game slate with 24 kills, 20 digs, 4 aces and a block, while Hannah Gibbons recorded 13 kills, 8 blocks and 6 digs.
Lilly Lewis made her presence known with 10 kills, 48 assists, 4 digs and 6 blocks, while Presli Chapman had 16 kills, 14 blocks and 3 digs. Skylar Coursey played well defensively with 13 digs, as did Riley Bills, who finished with 11 digs.
The Lady ’Cats look to continue their winning trend at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Class 5A Sherman.
