At Rivercrest, head baseball coach Rick Connot takes a personal approach to coaching, forming relationships with his players that last long after they graduate. And that philosophy has paid off on the field as well as off over the years, as the coach recently earned the 300th win of his career.
“Everyone’s got a story that’s worth listening to, and I’ve loved forming bonds and connections with all my players,” Connot said. “It doesn’t matter how much you know about the sport until (the players) know you care.”
From the bonding that takes place on team bus rides, in workouts, on the diamond and elsewhere, Connot said he strives to instill good character and work ethic in his players.
“The things they remember are often small things that I say to them during practices and games and bus trips and that sort of thing,” Connot said. “Those are often big things to them, and what sticks in their mind sometimes strikes me as funny.”
And over the years, the education hasn’t been a one-way street, either. Connot said he is always learning from his players.
“I’ve learned that baseball isn’t the most important thing to everybody, but it is important,” he said. “I’ve learned that family is important.”
For Connot, the most rewarding part of coaching is the way those long-lasting relationships reveal themselves.
“When a player wishes me a happy birthday on Facebook, or congratulates me on milestones, that’s probably the most rewarding part,” he said. “Just staying in touch with them as friends over the years.”
Connot has been coaching for 36 years, 21 of which have been spent as a head baseball coach.
As a teenager, Connot was an athletic student, and played on Prairiland’s baseball, basketball and football teams. He excelled at all three, but baseball stood out above the others for him.
“Baseball is an honest game, and it’s different than the other sports,” he said. “It’s a great sport in that it incorporates a team setting but also leaves room for individual achievement. I love that you can’t just stand there and dribble out the clock or keep the ball away from the other guys, too.”
A catcher, Connot played a year at Paris Junior College before transferring to Stephen F. Austin University, where he finished out his collegiate career.
He began his coaching career with the Crowley Eagles, where he served as an assistant coach for roughly 10 years. After that, he moved to Prairiland, where he coached for about 20 years. Now, he’s in his sixth season coaching the Rivercrest Rebels.
On the diamond, Connot sticks to a simple yet effective philosophy for coaching.
“We have a couple things we talk about on a regular basis,” Connot said. “One of the big things for me is this: let’s do what we can right now to get better right now, and let’s try to win today. When tomorrow gets here, we’ll worry about tomorrow. When we start putting those todays back-to-back, that’ll take care of all the long-term stuff.”
The approach has worked, and has resulted in some big wins for Connot over the years.
One of Connot’s favorite games in his coaching career came during a playoff run. Connot was coaching Prairiland at the time, and found his team trailing In one of the area round games of the playoffs. As the game went on, it looked like victory might elude Connot’s team.
The team didn’t give up, though, and a staged a rally to win the game, capped by a three-run homer by Connot’s son Lance Connot, who now serves as the athletic director and head football coach at Rivercrest.
Another rally in his career ended with a three-run shot by one of his children, later in an important district game, with the blast coming from his son Tanner Connot.
“Victories don’t stick in my mind as much as individual moments do,” Connot said. “One of my favorite things is when kids who don’t necessarily have a lot of success all the time have these individual moments where they shine,” Connot said.
