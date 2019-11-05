MOUNT PLEASANT — Fresh off their district championship from the regular season, the Prairiland Lady Patriots started their newest mission on the volleyball court. Prairiland opened its postseason run Monday night at Mount Pleasant High School.
The Lady Patriots faced Atlanta in the bi-district round for the second year in a row and, like last year, swept the Lady Rabbits out of the playoffs.
Prairiland started fast as it opened the first set on a 7-0 run, and the Lady Patriots never looked back as they cruised to the win in three sets by a final score of 25-7, 25-7 and 25-16.
“We did a good job of coming out strong, and we executed our game plan,” Lady Patriots head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “We did a good job of staying on top of them, and if we did get a little bit down, we snapped back into it and got after them.”
The Lady Pats’ opening 7-0 run forced Atlanta to call a timeout, but the Lady Rabbits couldn’t stop the bleeding. A few points later, kills from seniors Baylor Sessums and Madison Clark pushed the lead to double digits at 13-3. After the teams exchanged points, senior Audrey Gray hammered home a kill to make it 16-4. The Lady Patriots kept pounding the ball onto Atlanta’s side of the court to inflate the lead all the way to 22-6. The Lady Rabbits eventually scored once, but Prairiland scored the next two to take the set.
If nerves were a factor, it didn’t show due to Prairiland’s sharp play on the court and the team’s ability to get mentally focused before the opening serve.
“Before the game, we were all kind of nervous and we didn’t know exactly what we were getting into yet,” Clark said. “Once we started warming up, our nerves went away. We were up after the first set, and we knew we had to continue to stay up and not let them try to get any runs on us.”
Atlanta made it more interesting to start out the second set, hanging with Prairiland through the first eight points. The teams were tied at 4-4, but a block from Clark and an ace from junior T.J. Folse capped off a 7-1 run to give Prairiland an 11-5 lead. Atlanta called a timeout, but Prairiland kept attacking. A big kill on the 10-foot line from junior Reese Parris made it a 22-7 lead for the Lady Patriots, and sophomore Ali Sessums followed with an ace. Parris blocked the next Atlanta kill attempt, and Baylor Sessums ended the set with a kill.
The Lady Patriots potent offense was in full swing due to their execution defensively, which was key in the win, led by a strong outing from senior libero Trynity Chapman (15 digs).
“We read them very well when they hit, which helped with our defense,” Lady Patriots senior Brook Tuck said. “Our serve receive was also really good. Our defense was a major asset to this win, and it was definitely the strength of our team tonight.”
Atlanta provided a stronger challenge in the third set, leading 12-11 at one point in the set, and cutting a 17-13 deficit to two points, but Prairiland closed out the match on an 8-1 run. Kills from sophomores Ali Sessums and Abi Farmer were the final two points Prairiland needed to earn the title of bi-district champions.
Baylor Sessums led Prairiland with 14 kills, 15 assists and 9 digs, while Clark recorded 5 kills, 24 assists and 12 digs. Chapman anchored the defense with 15 digs, while Parris poured in 8 kills and 2 blocks. Folse contributed with 5 kills, 2 digs and 1 ace, while Gray added 3 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces. Tuck registered 3 kills and 11 digs, while Ali Sessums had 3 kills, 2 digs and 1 ace. Farmer added 1 kill to the winning effort.
Prairiland successfully navigated through the bi-district round, and now will play in the second round. The Lady Patriots have been ousted in the second round the past three seasons and are looking for a breakthrough this year.
“Coming into this season, we’ve known the second round is always the round that trips us up,” Vanderburg said. “This year, we have been focusing on every point in every set and in every match. We plan to watch film, execute our game plan, get past the second round and conquer it.”
Up next is the area round for the Lady Patriots, where they will face the winner of White Oak and Ore City with a time and location to be announced.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 25 25 25 N/A N/A 3
Atlanta: 7 7 16 N/A N/A 0
Prairiland kill leaders: B. Sessums, 14; R. Parris, 8; M. Clark, 5; T. Folse, 5; A. Gray, 3; A. Sessums, 3; B. Tuck, 3; A. Farmer, 1
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 15; M. Clark, 12; B. Tuck, 11; B. Sessums, 9; A. Gray, 7; T. Folse, 2; A. Sessums, 2
Prairiland assist leaders: M.Clark, 24; B. Sessums, 15
Prairiland blocks: R. Parris, 2
Prairiland service aces: A. Gray, 3; M. Clark, 2; T. Folse, 1; A. Sessums, 1
