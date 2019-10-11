The Red River Valley football season nears the halfway point of the district slate in regular season play with more games at 7:30 tonight.
The Paris Wildcats are coming off a huge win at home over Anna and will hit the road once again to take on the fellow state-ranked Celina Bobcats, while the North Lamar Panthers will also play on the road against state title contender Argyle.
The Prairiland Patriots snapped a three-game skid as they defeated Leonard for their first district win, and look to continue their solid play at home against Bells. Meanwhile, the Chisum Mustangs look to regroup from a tough loss at Cooper as they play at home against Leonard, while the Bulldogs face a big road test at Blue Ridge.
The Honey Grove Warriors of Class 2A, who are undefeated, open up district play with a tall order at Wolfe City, while the Rivercrest Rebels are idle. Clarksville and Detroit are both coming off byes and will play on the road at Maud and Overton, respectively. The Hugo Buffaloes are also in action, playing at 7 tonight at Eufala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.