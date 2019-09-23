MAUD — The No. 21-ranked Honey Grove Warriors stayed perfect playing at Maud on Thursday night, emerging victorious by a final score of 54-22.
The Warriors used a strong defensive performance, led by junior linebacker Andrew Campbell’s 14-tackle, 2-TFL night, to limit the Cardinals offense. Chandler Williams and Hayden Stroud also had 7 tackles apiece.
Honey Grove also had a three-headed attack from the backfield as seniors Trel Pruitt, Stroud and Jake Caffee combined for 280 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.
The Warriors will go for their fifth win in a row at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Clarksville to celebrate homecoming night.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: N/A N/A N/A N/A 54
Maud: N/A N/A N/A N/A 22
Honey Grove total yards: 282
Maud total yards: 208
Honey Grove passing leaders: H. Stroud, 1-for-2, 10 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: H. Stroud, 4-113; T. Pruitt, 9-99; J. Caffee, 9-68
Honey Grove receiving leaders: C. Connelly, 1-10
Hooks hands Cooper third loss
HOOKS — The Cooper Bulldogs lost their third consecutive game, this time at Hooks by a final score of 43-14.
Hooks was one of two teams to defeat Cooper last season and, despite Cooper outscoring Hooks 14-13 in the second half, an outburst in the first two quarters for the Hornets put the game away.
Jaxson McGuire led the Bulldogs with 20 carries for 114 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, while Jayden Limbaugh had 11 carries for 70 yards.
Jay Roberts, Thomas Mattson and Chase Morales each had 6 tackles, while Robert Breeden finished with 3 tackles and a fumble recovery. Morales forced the fumble that Breeden was able to recover for Cooper.
The Bulldogs look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Prairiland to open district play.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Cooper: 0 0 7 7 14
Hooks: 17 13 7 6 43
Hooks total yards unavailable
Cooper total yards: 287
Cooper passing leaders: J. McGuire, 21 yards
Cooper rushing leaders: J. McGuire, 20-114; J. Limbaugh, 11-70
Cooper receiving leaders: N/A
Leonard downs Detroit 39-24
LEONARD — An early eruption allowed the Leonard Tigers to hold off the the Detroit Eagles football team by a final score of 39-24.
Leonard outgained Detroit 517-369 for the game, but had to withstand a second-half charge to secure the win.
The Tigers put 24 points on the board in a fast first quarter start, then added 8 points in the second quarter, which Detroit was able to match on a touchdown pass between Clodeus Scales and Hunter Crutchfield.
Detroit shut Leonard out in the second half and scored 16 points of its own, but the comeback attempt ultimately fell short as Detroit dropped to 2-2 on the year.
Hinson carried the ball 21 times for 172 yards to lead Detroit. Scales had 102 yards on 9 completions, and he connected with Crutchfield 3 times for 41 yards and 2 touchdowns. Scales ran the ball 8 times for 30 yards.
Sophomore linebacker Claude Scales anchored the Detroit defense with a team-high 15 tackles, while senior Cody McCoin finished with 10 tackles.
Detroit will take the field again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Cumby, who the Eagles ousted in the bi-district round last season.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Detroit: 0 8 8 8 24
Leonard: 24 8 7 0 39
Leonard total yards: 517
Detroit total yards: 369
Detroit passing leaders: C. Scales, 9-for-12, 107 yards
Detroit rushing leaders: J. Hinson, 21-172; L. Buchanan, 6-56; C. Scales, 8-30
Detroit receiving leaders: K. Golightly, 4-54; H. Crutchfield, 3-41; E. Minter, 1-6; C. Scales, 1-6
