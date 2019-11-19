The 2019 Red River Valley volleyball season was memorable to say the least. Our community’s teams sent seven volleyball teams into the postseason, and four of those teams advanced past the first round of playoffs.
The Trinity Christian Lady Warriors made a historic step in their program’s history by winning state in the Class 1A TCAL state championship game in San Antonio using senior leadership, teamwork and strong dedication to get through an impressive season.
The Prairiland Lady Patriots impressed this year as well. Prairiland (36-8, 7-1)won its district outright, and advanced to the regional tournament for the first time since 2004. Prairiland fell to Van Alstyne in a hard fought, 4-set regional semifinal match, but took down plenty of high quality foes during the season on its way to the fourth round.
The Paris Lady Wildcats were another team who put together a historic season. The Lady ’Cats made it past the first round of postseason play, won a regular season tournament and swept North Lamar during district play all for the first time since 2010. Paris also won the district outright for the second time in three years.
All of this happened under first-year head coach Ashley Green, who guided Paris to a district title and a bi-district win over Henderson in four sets. The Lady ’Cats fell to Van in the area round in five sets, but made plenty of history along the way.
In addition to these teams, the North Lamar Pantherettes overcame adversity and a highly difficult schedule to reach the playoffs once again under second-year head coach Sara Beth Upchurch, while the Detroit Lady Eagles reached the area round under head coach Jeff Allensworth. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels and Chisum Lady Mustangs also qualified for postseason play and steadily improved throughout the year.
Plenty of history was made by our local volleyball teams, and success ran across the board. Congratulations to each of our local volleyball teams on an excellent season, and thank you for bringing joy to my job and increasing my passion for this great sport. It was both a fun and unforgettable journey.
Geoff Heppes is the sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.
