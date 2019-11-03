SIMMS — After having lost a District 10-2A, Division II heart-breaker by an 18-12 margin to the Detroit Eagles on a rainy night on the road last Friday, coach Derek Schlieve’s Clarksville Blue Tigers still had a chance to create a tie for the league crown if things fell in place down the stretch. Mt. Enterprise, the Tigers’ opponent next Friday, did their part by topping Detroit 38-36 this past Friday night. Clarksville needed to get back on the winning track, and with a 16-8 halftime lead at Simms Bowie on Friday, Clarksville was in the driver’s seat as the teams moved to the second half.
Bowie, entered the game as the winner of just one district ballgame, but during the second half, it was the Pirates who dominated the Tigers. Bowie scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to break the contest wide open, then moved on to post an astonishing 38-22 win.
The victory allowed the Pirates to move in to a third place tie with the Blue Tigers in district, as both teams hold 2-2 league records heading into their district finales next week. But more importantly for Bowie, the team is now in the driver’s seat for the third seed from the district when playoff action gets underway.
It was a surprising rushing attack in the second half that helped pave the way to the Bowie win, along with some costly Clarksville turnovers. Running back Duncan Hammonds scored all three fourth quarter touchdowns for the Pirates to help seal the win, and he was able to close in on almost 200 yards rushing in the game, while totaling four touchdown runs.
Bowie had tied the game at 16-all when quarterback Garrett Brown scored on a 1-yard run with 5:16 left in period three, while Hammonds added the conversion run. That score was still in place when the teams entered the final frame.
The Pirates had taken the opening kickoff of the second half, and inserted lineman Evan Williams into the lineup in the backfield. He shouldered the load on the scoring drive as he bruised his way through the Tigers defense on the 11-play drive that covered 59 yards.
Meanwhile, the Blue Tigers held the ball for only one series in the third, and for less than two minutes of game clock time in the quarter, as the Tigers third quarter possession ended on the Pirates 43 yard line when a Quay Scales pass fell incomplete on fourth down play.
The final quarter turned into a disaster for Schlieve’s team. Clarksville had three possessions in the period with two resulting in fumbles that were recovered by Bowie. The final possession resulted in a Scales pass being completed to Tra’Derrian Rose for a 30-yard score with 3:49 left in the game. But before the score, the Pirates had already built an overwhelming 38-16 advantage.
The Tigers scored the first points of the game when Scales rushed in from 2 yards out with 44 seconds left in the first quarter. He then completed the conversion pass to Rose, staking the Blue Tigers to an 8-0 lead. Bowie charged back, deadlocking the contest at 8-all when Hammonds scored his first touchdown from 4 yards out, and then his two-point conversion run was true.
Clarksville moved to their half-time advantage when Scales found R.J. Owens on a 19-yard scoring strike with 1:20 remaining in the second quarter. The two Clarksville players then hooked up with the two-point conversion pass.
Scales completed 10 of his 14 passes for 153 yards, and a pair of touchdowns during the night. He did not throw an interception. Clarksville was forced into committing three turnovers in the game, while Bowie did not commit a turnover.
The Tigers dropped below .500 for the season, as the team heads into the regular season finale with an overall 4-5 record. The Pirates are now 3-6 for the year.
Bowie will face winless Overton in their season finale, while it will be senior night at New Century Club Field in Clarksville when the Blue Tigers battle district champion Mt. Enterprise.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Clarksville: 8 8 0 6 22
Bowie: 0 8 8 22 38
Clarksville total yards: 235
James Bowie total yards: 312
Clarksville passing leaders: Q. Scales, 10-for-14, 153 yards
Clarksville rushing leaders: Q. Scales, 13-47; B. Titus, 10-35
Clarksville receiving leaders: T. Rose, 5-110; R. Owens, 2-24; A. Black, 1-15; M. Moore, 2-14
