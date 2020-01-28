CLARKSVILLE — The James Bowie Pirates had no answer for neither the Clarksville Blue Tigers offensive attack or their defensive presence as Clarksville roared to a dominating 95-41 home District 15-AA win on Friday night that improved Coach Willie Coulter’s team to a 4-1 league mark. Bowie remained winless in district competition, falling to 0-6.
Blue Tigers guard Jalen Scott rifled in four of his game high five three pointers in the first quarter as the Tigers jumped out to a 30-3 advantage when the senior nailed a three with 2:43 left in the first. The Blue Tigers would end the first quarter leading 38-15, and the advantage at the intermission was 57-24.
Coulter would allow most of his players to receive extensive game action, as the young Pirates, were unable to match the Tigers intensity offensively or defensively. Clarksville senior guards Dequavian Griffin and Quay Scales did not make an appearance in the contest.
Clarksville opened the third quarter by going on a 17-0 run to build a 74-24 advantage when Olajuwon Woodberry scored inside with 2:09 left. James Bowie’s only points in the period arrived by way of two free throws as the Tigers entered the final period with a commanding 76-26 lead.
The third quarter was highlighted by Scott’s final three pointer with 4:31 left in the frame, followed by R.J. Owens powerful two had slam 17 seconds later, and Tra’Derrian Rose’s one hand, crowd pleasing slam after recording a steal at the 2:57 mark.
Neo Scales scored 17 points to lead Clarksville, while Scott and Rose added 15 points each. Owens canned 14, Michael Moore contributed 12 points, and Woodberry was good for 10 points as six Clarksville players scored in double figures. Brady Carson scored 13 points to lead the Pirates.
The Tigers will travel to Rivercrest on Tuesday night for a second round district meeting with the Rebels.
