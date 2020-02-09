Friday night began with the Paris Wildcats honoring six seniors in the last home game of their high school career. It ended with them guaranteed to at least share the district title with a dominant 82-50 win over Pittsburg.
“It feels good to know we at least tied, I knew we could do it all season long,” senior Trevon Dennis said. “That’s not the goal, though… e’re trying to go to state.”
Paris started strong out of the gate, building a 10-0 lead in under three minutes. Dennis started the game with an exclamation point, as the first points came from a thunderous, two-handed dunk.
Towards the end of the first quarter and into the beginning of the second quarter, however, unforced turnovers and poor shot selection helped the Pirates get back in the game. After leading by as many as 13 in the first, and nine at the end of the first quarter, Pittsburg was able to close the gap all the way to just three points roughly halfway through the second quarter.
“We gave them a chance to get back in the game with some sloppy play, and we just had way too many turnovers,” head coach Billy Mack Steed said. “You can’t turn the ball over as much as we did because they’ve got some guys who can really shoot the ball. But we were able to focus and stop the turnovers, and that’s when we started pulling off.”
In the final four minutes of the quarter, Paris reclaimed momentum, beginning with a 3-pointer by Dennis and a basket in the paint by Dearius Dudley that came seconds apart.
“We came together, we played as a team and we finished strong,” senior Trae Johnson said of the Wildcats’ ability to turn the game around in the second quarter.
Behind an invigorated offense and solid defense, the Wildcats were able to go into halftime with a wider lead than they held at the end of the first, despite struggles earlier in the quarter, and they led 36-22.
“It starts on the defensive end,” senior Gavyn Hollje said. “We struggled a bit early on, at the end of the first quarter, but we came back and played our hearts out. Our offense was also clicking and we were getting out in the fast break.”
Paris stretched its lead even further after halftime, scoring 24 third quarter points. Sophomores Jaelyn Lee and Garrius Savage scored five points apiece in the quarter, with seniors Johnson, Jameon Mitchell and Dennis all contributing four in the third stanza. At the end of the quarter, Paris had stretched its lead to 60-36.
The Wildcats didn’t take their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter, and eclipsed a 30-point lead for the first time when Hollje scored off a putback. Jeremerious Morgan led the way for Paris in the fourth quarter with five points.
With roughly five minutes left in the quarter, Steed put all the starters back in the game. Then, with just under four minutes left to go, he pulled them out, to give the hometown fans one last chance to recognize them. The Widlcats’ faithful responded with an enthusiastic cheer of approval.
“My best memories are really the fans,” Dennis said after the game. “They’ve always been here to support us and it translates over in the game.”
The game was bittersweet for Steed, who reflected afterwards on the senior class of Johnson, Mitchell, Dennis, Hollje, Dudley and Ben Lassiter.
“Coaching these guys since they’re sophomores, you get really close to them, and it’s sad,” he said. “But I’m so proud of all of them.”
Though the Wildcats are guaranteed of at least sharing in the district title, the team isn’t satisfied. They want sole possession of the district crown, and their eyes are set on even bigger prizes beyond that.
“Ultimately, the goal is to play in San Antonio (for a state title),” Steed said. “We know how difficult that is, but I think we can hang with nearly anyone when we play well.”
