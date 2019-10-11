The Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors volleyball team hosted Grayson Christian School on senior night last Thursday night.
The team’s three seniors, Caroline Smallwood, Rebecca Chira and Eliza Wickersham, were not only honored ceremonially, but also by leading the team to a thrilling victory in five sets over Grayson. The Lady Warriors prevailed by a final score of 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 17-25 and 15-6.
After taking the first two sets, Grayson fought back to even the match at two sets apiece, but Trinity was able to blitz Grayson with a dominant team effort in the fifth set to take the match.
“We were able to capture the first two sets before we lost our momentum,” Trinity Christian Academy head volleyball coach Susan Jones said. “We had a lot of mistakes that cost us in the third and fourth sets, but the girls rallied in the fifth set, getting on top of Grayson quickly. I’m proud that we were able to get the win. It was also our senior night. We recognized Caroline Smallwood, Rebecca Chira and Eliza Wickersham. We have a talented group of seniors — they will be greatly missed.”
Lady Warriors seniors Smallwood and Chira led Trinity Christian to the dramatic victory. Smallwood finished with 9 kills, 19 assists and 4 aces, while Chira added 7 kills and 4 blocks. Libby Jones contributed to the win with a strong effort as she recorded 9 kills, 16 assists and 3 aces.
The Lady Warriors kept the winning momentum from their senior night match going by sweeping CHESS by a final score of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-20.
The Lady Warriors will play again at 6:30 tonight at home against Longview Heat.
