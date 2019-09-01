Texas high school football opened under a beautiful sunset at Mustang Stadium Friday night as two Red River Valley rivals took the field. It was Senior Night for Chisum and they honored a host of football players, cheerleaders, and band members who have dedicated four years of their lives to Mustang Football.
The Mustangs received the opening kick-off but a fired-up Rebel defense forced a three-and-out. A midfield punt ricocheted off a Rebel player giving the ’Stangs a fresh start at midfield. Chisum was back in business. Junior quarterback Levi Weems and his team took the field again, but they quickly faced another three-and-out as Rivercrest penetrated the line of scrimmage and blew up play after play. Juniors Atlee Roberts and Cole Carson led the Rebel attack with smashing tackles for loss.
“We knew going in the offense that Chisum runs can be difficult if you’re not disciplined with your eyes and reading their cues. I was really impressed with our defense tonight. Everybody was where they were supposed to be,” Rivercrest head football coach Lance Connot said.
The Rebel defense triumphed in the shutout by forcing two fumbles and three interceptions by Shane Crabtree and Ty Spencer.
The Rebels finally took the field and began their march to the end zone. Connot has gathered a pen of junior thoroughbred running backs. Shamar Whaley and Will Grider headed up this pack as they led a 1-2 punch down the field into Chisum territory. Senior quarterback and heartbeat of the team, Devon Womack, scored on a keeper to put his Rebels up 6-0 and end the quarter.
The second quarter saw Chisum controlling possession of the ball for large chunks of time. Senior Hayden Todd rambled through and broke free for an 18-yard scamper to midfield, dragging three Rebel defenders as he went. However, the Mustangs could not convert and the Rebel offensive unit hit the turf with scoring on their mind. Rivercrest boasts a more balanced attack this year. Womack is looking more comfortable in the pocket and is reading the field like a true quarterback.
“We knew we could be more physical than them. Our o-line drove them off the line letting our running backs and receivers do what they needed to do,” Womack said.
Rivercrest completely controlled the line of scrimmage led by “twin tower” tackles, junior Cole Carson and senior Evan Purviance. Seniors Karson Damron, Jayden Williams, and Pedro Franco finished out that Rebel offensive line with experience, size and brute strength.
“Our offensive line was dominant tonight. We knew that would be the strength of our team — having all those guys coming back. They were road-graders. Having five guys that can all run behind them, helps keep us fresh in the backfield,” Connot added.
Whaley would go on to amass three touchdowns and 135 yards rushing. Grider would be good for three touchdowns of his own including a beautiful 54 yard pass from Womack to tack on a score. Grider ended his night with 167 total yards. The half-time buzzer brought a score of 34-0 in favor of Rivercrest.
The third quarter opened with Chisum determined to score. Led by Weems and Todd, the Mustangs made their way down into Rebel territory. A spectacular 44-yard pass to sophomore Ryan Blountwell and tough running by senior Trentyn Ortega helped Chisum get as close as the 2 yard line; however, costly penalties promptly moved them back out of scoring position.
The final quarter saw all Rebels getting in for some good playing time. Womack took a rest while back-up quarterback, Grider, took the helm. Junior back Billy Merritt scampered in for a 15-yard score. Defensive back, Brody Moyer, caused a fumble and senior lineman Vince Ussery finally got the moment he’d been waiting for.
“It was great. It kind of confused me at first because I’m a lineman — and I had the football and was able to run it for once and score,” Moyer said.
The first Friday Night Lights of 2019 ended with a 64-0 victory for Rivercrest.
“We’ve got a lot of soul searching to do,” Chisum head coach Darren Pevey said. “We’ve got to find out who really wants to play football. We didn’t execute and our effort wasn’t good. Injuries have us thin and there are a lot of excuses to make, but we’ve just got to get better. We have to go back to work.”
Chisum totaled up 240 yards of offense but suffered from untimely penalties and turnovers. As they head into the season, the Mustangs will rely on their offensive line to help them get where they need to be — Logan Hawkins, Kip Floyd and Jordan Leverett will all be vital components to making Pevey’s slot-T work.
Chisum will host Lone Oak at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, while Rivercrest will host Cooper at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
