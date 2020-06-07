Across the country, sports leagues are preparing to return to action. For Lamar County’s young baseball players, though, the return to the field will be much sooner. The Paris Optimist Club will begin baseball games in just over a week.
Practices began earlier this week, and the first games of the delayed season will be played June 15. Throughout the season, most games will be played Monday through Friday in the evening, with games typically starting at 5:30 and 7:15 p.m. Three and four year-olds will play on Saturday mornings, and the Buddy Baseball League, which sees the Paris Optimist Club partner with the Down Syndrome Society.
The shortened season, which is played at Woodall Field, will last five weeks, followed by postseason play in the league’s sixth week, from July 18-24. Full schedules for the team’s various leagues can be found at the Paris Optimist Club Facebook page.
