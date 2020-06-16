Though Brandi Batchelor took a few years away from coaching softball, she always knew she’d return to the diamond. And now she has, as the next head coach of the Paris Ladycats.
Batchelor said she’s been heavily involved with the game of softball for as long as she can remember, as she began playing and took to it like a fish to water.
“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember,” she said. “I like the family environment and camaraderie you get in softball. You aren’t just going out there and playing for yourself and your own stats, you’re playing for your team. There’s a bigger picture, and that’s always been a big part of why I love it.”
She attended Maud High School, where she shone as a catcher and a shortstop. Though she had some opportunities to play softball collegiately, she said she chose
Batchelor previously served as the head softball coach for district rival Pittsburg, where she led the Lady Pirates to strong success on the field, including a second place finish in district play in 2017.
After serving as Pittsburg’s head coach for two years, Batchelor moved to Paris, where she has served as a teacher at Paris High School for three years. Since coming to the school district, she said, she’s been impressed with the atmosphere and tight-knit community she’s found.
“I love it at Paris,” she said. “I think we have the best administration, and though I’m sure everyone says that, I really do believe it here. There’s a culture here, everything feels much more family-oriented and I think all the schools are excellent.”
When she was hired, she initially told the administration she wasn’t interested in serving as a softball coach, but by the time the position opened up this year, she’d warmed to the idea.
“I missed it,” she said with a chuckle.
As a coach, Batchelor said her philosophy has always been to stress the importance of patience.
“I think patience is one of the most important skills for a coach to have,” she said. “You have to be a good teacher to be a good coach. You need to have the patience to work with these kids and help them when they make mistakes.”
Batchelor has already had an opportunity to get to know her players, as open field practices began last week. And though the season is still a ways off, she said she’s excited for what the future of Paris softball holds.
“I’m looking forward to helping build this program, and I think there’s a promising future for Paris softball. We have the numbers for a JV team, and that’s not something the team has had in a long time, to my knowledge.
“I think we’re going to surprise some people. We’ve got some really good players coming back and moving up, and I think we can make some noise next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.