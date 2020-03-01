The Paris Ladycats lost a close game against Pleasant Grove on Thursday.
The game was a tough, defensive effort, and at the end of regulation, the score was tied at 1. Paris’ lone goal was scored by Yulianna Medina.
After nobody scored in overtime, PG edged Paris in PKs, though Grace Perry and Macey McAmis scored penalty kicks.
“We played great and never gave up. I’m proud of our girls,” coach Haley Jetton said.
