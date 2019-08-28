Coming off a second-place run in the Forney Tournament, the Paris Lady Wildcats volleyball team faced another big school. In a clash of the Lady Wildcats teams, Paris welcomed Class 5A Sulphur Springs to town in a best-of-five match.
Sulphur Springs took the first set from Paris, which set up a back-and-forth battle between the two teams. However, Sulphur Springs’ hot start eventually played a role in Paris’ defeat, which fell by final scores of 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17 and 12-15.
“I think we came out a little bit lethargic,” Lady ’Cats head volleyball coach Ashley Green said. “The energy was low, and we are usually an energetic team, which I think kind of played a part in the first game we lost. We turned it around in the second game, but it was a little too late — we were having to catch up the whole time.”
Lamar County’s Lady ’Cats avenged a sluggish loss in the first set with a turnaround win in the second set. Paris jumped ahead 5-0 to open the set, forcing Sulphur Springs to call timeout. Paris’ lead stretched to 8-2, but a 4-0 run from Sulphur Springs trimmed the deficit to 8-6. However, each time Sulphur Springs drew close, Paris had an answer.
Three consecutive points for the home team, capped off by a big kill from Grace Woodby and assisted by Tori Weatherford, pushed the advantage to 11-6. The lead ballooned to 16-9, but Sulphur Springs scored 4 points in a row to make it 16-13. Paris called timeout and regrouped again, pulling away with a tip and a kill from sophomore Macey McAmis ending the set in favor of Paris.
The third set was a seesaw match as momentum shifted several times. Late in the set, Sulphur Springs led 21-17, but a kill from McAmis and a tip from Weatherford cut the deficit in half. After that, Weatherford fed McAmis for a huge kill to put the score at 21-20 and forced a Sulphur Springs timeout.
Paris took a 23-22 lead late after kills from sophomore Presli Chapman and junior Hannah Gibbons, but Sulphur Springs scored the final 3 points to claim the set. Paris bounced back, controlling the fourth set to take the match to a decisive fifth set. Sulphur Springs jumped out to an early lead behind a heavy dose of feeding its star outside hitter Sadie Washburn no matter where she was in the rotation. Sulphur Springs held off a late charge from Paris to take the final set 15-12, but Green likes what she saw from her team.
“The positive takeaways from this match were getting a block on and slowing down number three’s (Sadie Washburn) on Sulphur Springs’ hits, we picked it up,” Green said. “The biggest thing was slowing down her hit, picking up those plays, keeping rallies alive and not giving up the entire match.”
Woodby led the way with 13 kills and 9 digs, while McAmis finished the match with 12 kills and 12 digs. Weatherford compiled 24 assists and 5 digs, while Chapman recorded 8 kills and 1 dig. Lilly Lewis totaled 18 assists and 3 digs, while Gibbons was impactful on the front line with 10 kills. Skylar Coursey and Riley Bills shored up the back row defense with 5 digs apiece.
Playing the caliber of foes as Paris may not always result in a win, but Green sees the bigger picture and knows her team is as well all in a positive light. She said she likes her team’s confidence and willingness to work on the little things as they continue to prepare for district and eventual postseason play.
The Lady ’Cats (13-5) will compete in the ETBU/Marshall Tournament on Friday and Saturday with game times and opponents to be announced.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Sulphur Springs: 25 20 25 17 15 3
Paris Lady ’Cats: 20 25 23 25 12 2
Sulphur Springs statistics unavilable
Paris kill leaders: G. Woodby, 13; M. McAmis, 12; H. Gibbons, 10; P. Chapman, 8
Paris dig leaders: M. McAmis, 12; G. Woodby, 9; R. Bills, 5; S. Coursey, 5; T. Weatherford, 5; L. Lewis, 3; P. Chapman, 1
Paris assist leaders: T. Weatherford, 24; L. Lewis, 18
Paris serving aces: P. Chapman, 3; M. McAmis, 1; L. Lewis, 1
