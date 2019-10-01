COMMERCE — The Prairiland Lady Patriots opened up district play on the road Friday afternoon. Prairiland took on its fellow state-ranked rival, the Commerce Lady Tigers. Prairiland took the first two sets in impressive fashion, but fell in the next three losing the match in five sets by a final score of 28-26, 25-22, 14-25, 24-26 and 10-15.
The Lady Pats opened the match up with great energy and effort, taking a close back-and-forth first set 28-26 after a kill from Baylor Sessums and a hit in the net by Commerce ended the thriller to start things off. The Lady Patriots used that same energy to take a 13-7 lead to start the second set and, even when Commerce used an 8-2 run to tie the score at 15-15, Praiirland dug deep and finished Commerce off down the stretch behind quality play late all around.
“We knew we would have to be up during this game to win,” Prairiland head volleyball coach Emily Vanderburg said. “Commerce plays very well at home and we knew we would have to keep our energy up the whole time and keep our offense moving quickly to score off their good defense.”
However, things got shaky as Prairiland lost the third set by 11 points. Then, the teams were locked in a close battle in the fourth set. Prairiland trailed 24-22 late, but a block from Reese Parris and a kill from T.J. Folse tied the match at 24-24. After that, though, two costly Prairiland errors ended the set in favor of Commerce and gave the home team solid momentum heading into the fifth set.
Commerce jumped ahead 6-1, but a 5-0 run from Prairiland tied it at 6-6. The Lady Tigers responded with a 4-0 run to go ahead 10-6, forcing a Prairiland timeout, but Prairiland stormed back again. The Lady Patriots used a 4-2 run to trim the deficit to 12-10 after a kill from Madison Clark, an error from Commerce and another kill from Folse. Despite the late efforts, Commerce scored the next three points to take the match.
Sessums led the charge with 12 kills, 25 assists and 26 digs, while Folse finished with 19 kills and 3 blocks. Trynity Chapman had 28 digs, while Clark added 4 kills, 26 assists and 23 digs. Brook Tuck recorded 3 kills and 13 digs, while Ali Sessums chipped in with 12 digs. Audrey Gray totaled 5 kills and 10 digs, while Parris contributed with 9 kills and 3 blocks.
The start is not ideal for Prairiland (26-6, 0-1), but the team knows the stretch run is more important than one game.
“It was an extremely tough loss, but we have to continue to fight on because we’re not done, we’re not through — we are not finished,” Vanderburg said. “We will learn, get better and bounce back even stronger. You want to of course start strong, but the finish is ultimately what matters most for the rest of district play.”
The Lady Patriots will play again at 6 tonight at home against Chapel Hill.
S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 F
Prairiland: 28 25 14 24 10 2
Commerce: 26 22 25 26 15 3
Commerce statistics unavailable
Prairiland kill leaders: T. Folse, 19; B. Sessums, 12; R. Parris, 9; A. Gray, 5; M. Clark, 4; B. Tuck, 3
Prairiland dig leaders: T. Chapman, 28; B. Sessums, 26; M. Clark, 23; B. Tuck, 13; A. Sessums, 12; A. Gray, 10
Prairiland assist leaders: M. Clark, 26; B. Sessums, 25
Prairiland blocks: T. Folse, 3; R. Parris, 3
Prairiland service aces: T. Chapman, 1; A. Gray, 1
