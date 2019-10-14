ARGYLE — The Argyle Eagles haven’t lost a home game in 31 attempts coming into Friday night’s matchup with North Lamar. The Panthers found out just how good Argyle is at home in a 63–14 loss.
Once again, the Panthers found themselves playing from behind early as Argyle scored twice before North Lamar’s offense got on the field.
The Eagles took the opening drive down the field for a quick touchdown a minute into the game. Argyle would recover an onside kick, which would lead to another score 20 seconds later. Just like that the Panthers were down 14–0.
North Lamar once again struggled with the field position battle. The Eagles started on North Lamar’s side of midfield for seven of the nine first half possessions, scoring on five of them.
“The main thing about tonight is we were able to avoid any more injuries,” Aaron Emeyabbi said after the game. “We are hoping to have some key people back next week for homecoming.”
Offensively the Panthers moved the ball better than they have in recent weeks. For the first time this season, the Panthers had a runner eclipse the 100 yard mark. Andy Kirk finished the game with 102 yards on the ground. Freshman Mathew Sandlin finished with 85 for North Lamar.
Kobey Emeyabbi also had 57 passing passing for North Lamar on three completions. Sandlin was the recipient of two of them for 36 yards.
“I’m proud of how our kids never stopped playing,” Emeyabbi continued. “That’s the number one team in the state and we kept battling to the very last whistle.”
North Lamar will host Sanger next Friday night for their 2019 homecoming game. Kickoff is at 7:30 from R.L. Maddox Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
N. Lamar: 0 6 0 8 14
Argyle: 28 21 7 7 63
North Lamar total yards: 256
Argyle total yards: N/A
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 3-for-7, 57 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: A. Kirk, 16-102; M. Sandlin, 8-85; S. Parker, 5-12; C. Clark, 2-3
North Lamar receiving leaders: M. Sandlin, 2-36; S. Parker, 1-21
