ARLINGTON — Jason Garrett lost himself in a couple of long anecdotes during a reflective session with reporters after what could have been his last game as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.
When asked whether he expected to return for a 10th full year in 2020 with his contract expiring at the end of an underachieving season for Dallas, Garrett got right to the point.
“I have no idea,” the coach said Sunday after the Cowboys beat Washington 47-16 behind four touchdown passes from Dak Prescott but were eliminated from the playoffs thanks to Philadelphia’s victory over the New York Giants.
Dallas (8-8) lost control of its postseason fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week.
Now the fate of Garrett is in the hands of owner Jerry Jones, who turned aside numerous attempts to offer a timeframe on a decision, essentially saying any of those questions imply that he’s made a decision when perhaps there isn’t even a decision to make.
“I don’t have a shareable timetable,” Jones said. “The proper question here is: ‘Do I have anything that I would share as far as my timetable, my thoughts or any work that I’ve done, we’ve done, any work preparing for the future?’ All of that I would not comment on or share at this time.”
It’s the fourth time Dallas has finished .500 under Garrett, whose career record is 87-70, including a 2-3 playoff mark. The first three 8-8 records ran consecutively in his first three full seasons from 2011-13, with the Cowboys losing the finale each time when a win would have put them in the playoffs.
Asked if he wanted to remain in the job he’s held since the middle of the 2010 season when Wade Phillips was fired, Garrett said, “I want to be the coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but we’ll see what happens.”
Dallas could have made the playoffs without a winning record for the third time in franchise history. Instead, the Eagles won the division for the second time in three years by beating the Giants.
The former Dallas assistant replaced Jay Gruden, fired in October with Washington at 0-5. The agent for Ron Rivera said the Redskins planned to meet Monday with the former Carolina coach, who also was fired this season.
“The thing that I know is that this team, this group of guys, this record is not indicative of the type of locker room this is, and the type of talent I think that we had,” said Keenum, who was 18 of 37 for 206 yards, with an early interception. “You can see there’s a lot of different things that you could point your finger at. I’m going to point my finger at myself.”
Three of Prescott’s TD passes went to Michael Gallup as he fell 1 yard short of Tony Romo’s club record of 4,903 yards passing in a season.
Elliott had 122 yards rushing to finish with 1,357. It’s the first time he has played a full season without leading the NFL in rushing.
The season is over for both teams.
