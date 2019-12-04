According to new classification cutoff rules with UIL, the Paris Wildcats and North Lamar Panthers will be realigned in two different football districts for the first time in decades, which was confirmed by both schools.
The Paris officials confirmed they will remain in Class 4A, Division I in the upcoming UIL Football District realignment in February. North Lamar confirmed it will drop down to Class 4A, Division II on the gridiron.
Panthers athletic director and head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said there are three different possibilities for his football program. He detailed how North Lamar could be paired with teams regionally to the east or west. In the east, North Lamar would potentially be aligned with the likes of state title contender Pleasant Grove and perennial power Gilmer, along with Pittsburg and Liberty-Eylau. In the west, North Lamar’s potential district foes would possibly include Caddo Mills, Farmersville, Community, Quinlan Ford and Van Alstyne.
He also said there is a possibility of a combination of east and west teams that could be used to create a new district.
Both of the schools’ other sports programs are likely to be paired in district competition across the board, but ultimately cannot be confirmed until February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.