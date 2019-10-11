Here are the Red River Valley Leaders through Week 6. RRV Leaders will run each week. Stats are compiled from coaches’ reports and by writers covering games. Submit statistics to sports@theparisnews.com.
TEAM OFFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Detroit 5 1,834 476 2,310 462
Rivercrest 6 1,770 935 2,376 450.8
Paris 6 1,953 451 2,404 400.7
Honey Grove 6 2,028 223 2,251 375.2
Hugo 5 1,100 711 1,811 362.2
Cooper 6 1,734 281 2,015 335.8
Chisum 6 1,785 167 1,952 325.3
Clarksville 5 444 1,114 1,558 311.6
Prairiland 6 627 997 1,624 270.7
North Lamar 6 961 222 1,183 191.2
TEAM DEFENSE
SCHOOL GM RUN PASS TOTAL AVG
Honey Grove 6 768 391 1,159 231.8
Rivercrest 6 1,178 241 1,419 236.5
Detroit 5 n/a n/a 1,108 277
Paris 6 1,088 615 1,703 283.8
Clarksville 5 1,247 794 1,665 333
North Lamar 6 1,366 548 2,041 340.2
Prairiland 6 1,378 833 2,211 368.5
Chisum* 6 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Cooper* 6 n/a n/a n/a n/a
Hugo* 5 n/a n/a n/a n/a
RUSHING
NAME, SCHOOL ATT. YDS AVG TD
Joel Hinson, Detroit 104 1,232 11.8 8
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 109 898 8.2 16
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 84 895 10.7 14
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 91 826 9.1 14
Collin McGuire, Cooper 39 586 15.0 9
Hayden Todd, Chisum 85 548 6.4 2
William King III, Hugo 59 545 9.2 5
Trentyn Ortega, Chisum 85 528 6.2 5
Jake Caffee, Honey Grove 43 495 11.5 6
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 66 455 6.9 10
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 45 358 8.0 5
Quay Scales, Clarksville 64 352 5.5 4
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 38 350 9.2 4
Espn Blyton, Chisum 32 347 10.8 5
Trent Smith, North Lamar 46 313 6.8 2
Do’rian Williams, Paris 40 291 7.3 3
Will Grider, Rivercrest 38 285 7.5 4
K.D. Washington, Paris 44 275 6.3 4
Lige White, Hugo 31 272 8.8 4
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 74 264 3.7 5
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 27 254 9.4 2
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 66 247 3.7 3
Andy Kirk, North Lamar 62 245 4.0 1
Chase Morales, Cooper 19 229 12.1 0
Montrel McCarty, Paris 10 179 17.9 2
Kobey Emeyabbi, North Lamar 47 168 3.6 0
PASSING
NAME, SCHOOL C A I YDS TD
Quay Scales, Clarksville 55 117 6 1,045 6
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 89 131 3 997 7
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 42 70 0 935 10
William King III, Hugo 33 70 7 697 7
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 33 55 3 476 6
Luke Hohenberger, Paris 17 42 1 448 3
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 6 12 0 205 3
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 17 27 0 177 3
RECEIVING
NAME, SCHOOL NO YDS AVG TD
R.J. Owens, Clarksville 21 423 20.1 6
Zachariah Lane, Rivercrest 14 359 25.6 4
Brooks Morrison, Prairiland 25 270 10.8 3
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 20 260 13.0 2
Will Grider, Rivercrest 7 252 36.0 3
Tra’Derrian Rose, Clarksville 15 250 16.7 1
Amarion Black, Clarksville 15 247 16.5 0
Hunter Crutchfield, Detroit 13 240 18.5 4
Bradyn English, Rivercrest 9 187 20.8 1
Kris Akins Jr., Hugo 4 175 43.8 3
Kaleb Sheaffer, Hugo 7 161 23.0 3
Chris Michael, Prairiland 11 160 14.5 0
Eli Rolen, Prairiland 10 157 15.7 3
Kody Golightly, Detroit 10 152 15.2 1
Tashaun Richardson, Hugo 8 140 17.5 1
Jayden Limbaugh, Cooper 2 136 63.0 2
Broderick Titus, Clarksville 16 120 7.5 1
Michael Moore, Clarksville 13 112 8.6 1
Landry Morrison, Prairiland 9 105 11.7 1
Jaelyn Lee, Paris 3 91 30.3 1
SCORING
NAME, SCHOOL PTS
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 144
Trel Pruitt, Honey Grove 108
Zy’kius Jackson, Paris 90
William King III, Hugo 72
Connor Sessums, Prairiland 72
Cloedus Scales, Detroit 66
Quay Scales, Clarksville 60
Shamar Whaley, Rivercrest 60
Joel Hinson, Detroit 54
Collin McGuire, Cooper 54
Jaxson McGuire, Cooper 54
TACKLES
NAME, SCHOOL S A TOT
Dykalen Douglas, Paris 35 36 71
Claude Scales, Detroit 38 26 64
Devon Womack, Rivercrest 21 42 63
Cade Gordon, Prairiland 42 17 59
Pedro Franco, Rivercrest 3 56 59
Andrew Campbell, Honey Grove 27 31 58
Quin Dangerfield, Paris 30 27 57
Tre McCarty, Paris 35 21 56
Ethan Allison, North Lamar 32 18 50
Jaydon Hay, North Lamar 37 13 50
Brylee Galloway, Prairiland 34 11 45
Vince Ussery, Rivercrest 10 35 45
Atlee Roberts, Rivercrest 11 32 43
Lincoln Smith, Prairiland 25 16 41
Lain Atwood, Paris 26 14 40
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 20 20 40
Chase Morales, Cooper 37 2 39
Noah Mayo, Prairiland 29 10 39
Satchel Swain, Paris 19 18 37
Robert Breeden, Cooper 30 5 35
Trenton Smith, North Lamar 25 10 35
Cason Crump, Prairiland 21 14 35
Braydan Nichols, Prairiland 23 11 34
Kurt Fogelberg, Cooper 26 7 33
Cole Carson, Rivercrest 9 24 33
Colin Ingram, Cooper 31 1 32
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 14 17 31
Mason Stephens, North Lamar 19 11 30
Corbin Strain, Prairiland 20 9 29
Lawton Buchanan, Detroit 15 14 29
Kenny Campbell, Honey Grove 8 21 29
Chandler Williams, Honey Grove 7 22 29
INTERCEPTIONS
NAME, SCHOOL NO TD
Hayden Stroud, Honey Grove 4 1
Jameon Mitchell, Paris 3 0
* - incomplete
