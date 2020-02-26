Nerves may have affected the young Rebels as they took the floor at Greenville High School Tuesday night to face the 16- 2A Hawkins Hawks. In the first quarter the Rebels seemed like they were in slow motion. They finally got in sync and went on to chalk up a decisive 64-42 victory over the Hawks.
“Well, the first quarter I felt like we weren’t warmed up yet because we hadn’t played a game in a week. I knew we would get rolling though and we did. Coach English took a time-out and we discussed our lack of energy, we turned it up and it went good from there,” senior Devon Womack said.
One and done style play was killing the Rebs as they struggled to rebound.
Shane Crabtree, Bradyn English and Womack all swished threes in the first quarter but the Rebels trailed at the end of the first 15-19. Hawkins’ post player David Mullins caught a few lobs for easy buckets under the goal and their guard, Jeramy Torres, drove in for a couple of jumpers. Rivercrest used a time-out and quarter change to rally the troops and change momentum.
“A win is a win,” head coach Quincy English said. “I don’t think we played our best basketball, partly due to not playing in over a week. I think our nerves affected our shots early.
“We called a time-out to stop the bleeding and told the kids they had to play better defense. They responded well and held Hawkins to a four-point second quarter.”
Junior guard Bradyn English got things cooking as he launched a three from the corner while sophomore Darrion Ricks came in for some much need manpower under the goal.
Zachariah Lane began driving the lane to hit a jumper and find the open man.
Rebounding became the top priority for Lane, Crabtree, and the English boys answered the call. Lane would go on to amass 11 rebounds while Crabtree added 6 and the English brothers combined for 8. Rivercrest clawed their way to lead at the half 26-23.
The third stanza began with an intense full-court press by the Rebels which led to easy lay-ups by Womack, Bradyn English, and Lane. Ricks manned up down low and scored a couple of baskets.
Sophomore Kamryn English fired in a couple of three-point missiles and the Rebels finally pulled away from the Hawks for good.
The final quarter was all Rivercrest as their swarming defense simply shut Hawkins down.
The Hawks junior guard, Zach Conde, was completely frustrated as shots were blocked and traps allowed the Rebs to strip the ball. Chris Randolph nailed a couple of threes and Womack scored 6 to end one of his best outings of the year.
Womack led the Rebels with 15 points and ended his night with 6 assists, 6 steals, and 3 rebounds. Rivercrest made a 21-8 run to finish with the Bi-District Championship trophy.
