The Chisum Lady Mustangs were in a battle at home against their district foe Commerce on Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs held a slim lead through most of the game, but couldn’t put Commerce away until the end when Chisum recorded the 46-42 home win.
“Commerce is a very well-coached team, but we knew we had to close the quarter strong on offense and defense,” Lady Mustangs head basketball coach Will Smith said. “We work on closing quarters strong every day in practice.”
Commerce cut a late deficit to 41-40 after a 4-0 run closed with 1:11 left in regulation. Coming out of a timeout, Chisum senior post Zoe Tucker made a nice and-one layup with 58 seconds left to push Chisum’s lead to 44-40 after she swished the free throw. The Lady Tigers scored inside with 40 seconds to go to cut Chisum’s lead to 44-42, but sophomore guard Landrey Howard drew a foul with 9.9 seconds left and drained both of her free throws to restore the four-point lead at 46-42.
Commerce raced down the court with the ball and tried to score quickly, but Tucker stole the ball in the paint as she read the pass with 3 seconds left to seal the victory.
“When we play our game and our style of defense, we know we will hustle and play well in return,” Tucker said. “I don’t think anyone can stop us on the defensive end because we hustle, close out and hit our open passes. We brought a lot of energy especially off our layups and steals and we hyped each other up the whole time.”
The transition game was strong for Chisum, including a great effort from freshman guard Peyton Holland, who scored almost all of her 10 points on the break off steals. Chisum also was able to execute well in the halfcourt in finding the open player backside and moving the ball around the court well.
“Coach (Mallorie) Kennedy and Coach (Will) Smith have really taught us to push the ball when we get our chances, but to bring the ball back out when the opportunity isn’t there,” Lady Mustangs sophomore guard Landrey Howard said. “It’s all just one big team effort — we can’t do it by ourselves.”
Being able to grind out the win showed Smith the toughness his team had and getting a close win in district play like this was big for each player on his team.
“I first saw how our minds worked when we played S & S in a tournament over Christmas break,” Smith said. “Our mindset is to be physical and stay composed, and we showed that in this game. The younger players follow the leadership of our older players, and they stayed together.”
Tucker led Chisum with 15 points, while Holland had 10. Howard scored 7 points, Harmony Marsh had 6 points and Bailee Dawes and Chloe Prestridge each scored 4.
The Lady Mustangs will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Chapel Hill.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Commerce: 5 10 14 13 42
Chisum: 4 16 12 14 46
Commerce stats unavailable
Chisum scorers: Z. Tucker, 15; P. Holland, 10; L. Howard, 7; H. Marsh, 6; B. Dawes, 4; C. Prestridge, 4
Chisum FGM: Z. Tucker, 6; P. Holland, 5; H. Marsh, 3; B. Dawes, 2; L. Howard, 2; C. Prestridge, 2
Chisum 3PFGM: L. Howard, 1
Chisum FT: 5-for-11; Z. Tucker, 3-5; L. Howard, 2-2; P. Holland, 0-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.