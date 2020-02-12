PATTONVILLE — As the ball rolled off Connor Sessums’ fingertips on a fadeaway, a sea of Prairiland Patriot fans held their breath. When the ball found the net at the sound of the buzzer, the gymnasium filled with a deafening roar in celebration of
Although Sessums found the net frequently throughout the game, racking up 19 points after a two-point first quarter start, the Patriots’s success Friday would not have been possible without a key 3-pointer from Jeremiah Harrison that tied the game with less than a minute left.
Early in the fourth, it looked to be Chisum’s game. Even as late as the final two minutes, the Mustangs were leading 44-37 as guard Keaston Lawrence sunk trey after trey all game long. The Patriots were scoreless for more than three minutes into the last quarter as Sessums missed three free throws. He broke the dry streak by sinking a fourth, adding another three before the game’s closing seconds. With 40 seconds left, Harrison swished a 3 to tie the game at 44.
It became a cerebral match as both teams sought to run down the clock, but that’s when the mistakes happened and it became anybody’s game. At 3.8 seconds, Sessums lost control of the ball while dribbling toward the key. Mustangs piled on and took control, only to overthrow the out-of-bounds pass to hand the ball back to the Patriots. That sealed the deal as Sessums used about half the remaining 3.4 seconds to set himself up for the fade.
“The kids just played with so much heart,” Prairiland head coach Steven Weddle said. “They had every reason to quit when we were down nine, and they never did. That’s our program.”
Weddle said a big defensive adjustment when the Mustangs were leading 19-12 in the second quarter was a “momentum swing” for the Patriots.
“We went to some jump defense, and then went on a, I think, a 10-0 run,” he said.
Mustangs head coach Brian Temple said a lack of execution in the fourth quarter provided the Patriots the window of opportunity to close the Mustangs’s otherwise comfortable lead.
“We just didn’t execute down the stretch; that cost us big,” Temple said. “That’s what it comes down to — we didn’t execute late, and hats off to them. They deserve to win that one.”
The Mustangs didn’t go down without a fight. Hitting a game total 10 3-pointers, Chisum found greater success beyond the arc than the Patriots, who sunk three. Lawrence, Evan Wood and Kenyon Fortner were downright dangerous outside the 3-point line as Lawrence sunk five, Wood three and Fortner two. Success at the free throw line also helped Chisum outscore Prairiland 17-13 in the third quarter to turn the Patriots’ 20-19 half-time lead around.
Lawrence led scoring for the Mustangs with 21 points, all of which came from 3-pointers except a field goal and a free throw in the third quarter. Wood put up 11 points, Fortner eight, Hunter Carter four, Levi Weems two and Garrett Golden one.
The Patriots’ Sessums spent more time at the free throw line than anyone else on both teams, and it paid off for Prairiland as he sunk eight of 13 attempts. Sessums game-leading 19 points was followed by Harrison’s 10 and Ryan Butler’s eight. Eli Rolen contributed four, Brylee Galloway three and Corbin Strain two.
Chisum will be on the road Friday as the Mustangs take on Winnsboro at 6 p.m. Prairiland will welcome Chapel Hill at 7 p.m.
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Chisum
|8
|11
|17
|8
|44
|Prairiland
|6
|14
|13
|13
|46
Chisum
Scoring: Lawrence 21, Wood 11, Fortner 8, Carter 4, Weems 2, Golden 1; Three-Pointers: (10) Lawrence 5, Wood 3, Fortner 2; Free Throws: 6-10; Fouls: 19
Prairiland
Scoring: Sessums 19, Harrison 10, Butler 8, Rolen 4, Galloway 3, Strain 2; Three-Pointers: (3) Sessums 1, Galloway 1, Harrison 1; Free Throws: 13-20; Fouls: 15
