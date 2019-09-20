Last week, the North Lamar Panthers football team took another step in the right direction. Despite falling at home to Crandall, North Lamar (0-3) played the Pirates well into the fourth quarter highlighted by more strong defensive play.
Crandall took advantage of a few situations with a short field to score, which proved to be the difference in the game. However, North Lamar continues to stick to its game plan and continues to grind in preparation for district play.
“We utilized the clock in our favor to have a chance to win in the fourth quarter,” North Lamar head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said. “We are continuing to improve each week.”
Losses are tough to endure, but the Panthers will not be broken. The team is confident in the support it has around it and knows the bigger picture is greater than the sum of its parts.
“Our school district as a whole is our support. North Lamar is still the best school in Lamar County,” Emeyabbi said. “The facts are there. There will always be haters. The best phrase in North Lamar is, “Only We Know,” and that is a good thing. We are still atop the county in academics, and have a great athletics program in which we place in the top tier of the lone star cup standings every year. The majority of our school board members are outstanding. We have a great superintendent in Kelli Stewart, who understands our district as a whole. The staff is awesome and keeps getting better every year. The support for Panther Nation is what allows us not to have a breaking point. This is a great place to be and even the haters know that.”
Up next for North Lamar is a 2-hour trip southeast to take on the No. 3-ranked Jefferson Bulldogs of Class 3A.
The Bulldogs are a talented team which has won its first three games by a combined score of 138-43.
“The biggest thing is pure speed and athleticism,” Emeyabbi said. “Jefferson is a very explosive football team across the board.”
In the 2018 season, Jefferson beat North Lamar on the Panthers’ homecoming night with a dominant performance. Regardless, the motivation to avenge that loss and get in the win column comes from within rather than last year’s game.
“I have not used that as motivation,” Emeyabbi said. “We have other things that motivate us and, ‘Only We Know.’”
The Panthers and Bulldogs will play at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Jefferson High School.
