The Paris Ladycats fell behind early to the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks and were never able to fully recover, ultimately falling 81-37.
Senior forward Quiniya Savage had 21 points to lead the Ladycats. Zakiya Gray added six points.
“(Savage) is a great player,” head coach Jeff Chapman said. “We need to work on getting more players scoring other than just her, though.”
In the first quarter, Pleasant Grove jumped out to a 20-8 lead. Savage scored six of the Ladycats’ eight points, with T.K. Moore scoring the other two points.
Paris did a better job of scoring in the second quarter but was still unable to slow the Lady Hawks’ offense, and the team was outgunned 20-12 in the period.
“They’re a very good team,” Chapman said of Pleasant Grove. “They were able to get out in transition, and we had a hard time getting back on defense.”
This was on display midway through the third quarter when Pleasant Grove forward Asia Lloyd got a steal and raced back for an uncontested layup. She missed the easy basket, but because no one had gotten back on defense, she was able to easily grab her own rebound and put the ball through the hoop.
In addition to the transition points Pleasant Grove took advantage of, the Lady Hawks also found success driving the ball into the paint and scoring high percentage shots close to the rim, Chapman said.
Chapman said one of the team’s biggest obstacles is its inexperience.
“We’re almost all freshmen, and we’re trying to learn the game, the do’s and don’ts,” he said. “It’s kind of a learning experience taking eighth graders and then three months later they’re varsity starters.”
