A track and field superstar hailing from Paris, it’s not hyperbole to say that Deon Minor is perhaps the most decorated athlete ever to come from the city. Now, he is enshrined in the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame.
Minor first started playing a variety of sports as a young boy at the Boys and Girls Club, and it didn’t take long for him to make a name for himself athletically.
He shined in several sports while a student at Paris High School. In addition to being a star on the track and field team, he was a standout athlete on the basketball team, football team and, for his first two years of high school, baseball.
A specialist in the 400-metre dash, some of Minor’s favorite athletes of the time were the world-class runners in the event, including Butch Reynolds, who at the time held the world record for the event.
“As a teenager, I was like, ‘Man, I want to be like Butch,’” he said.
Even though he enjoyed all the sports he took part in, track and field held a special place in Minor’s heart, he said.
“There’s something about doing the individual sports that the other ones just didn’t give me,” Minor said. “Being on the team sports was also a lot of fun, don’t get me wrong, but I’m the type where, if I’m on the basketball court, I want to be the Michael Jordan and take the last shot; if I’m on the football field, I want to be the one to score the big touchdown. But I was able to get that sense of individual accomplishment running.
“When I lost, I lost and it was on me. But when I won, the feeling of individual accomplishment was amazing.”
Minor established himself as one of the best high school runners in the state. He was a state champion twice, was ranked as the top high school track and field athlete in the entire nation and set the 5A UIL state record for the 400-metre dash, which still stands to this day.
“I look back and think, ‘Man, I was really running fast,’” Minor said with a laugh. “There have been a lot of high school runners who have come and gone since I was a student, and that record still stands.”
After becoming one of the most decorated athletes in Paris High School history, Minor decided to attend Baylor University on a full-ride athletic scholarship, knowing of the school’s dominance in his area of expertise, the 400-metre dash.
To say his time at Baylor was a success would be an understatement. Just as Minor dominated high school athletics, he dominated the sport collegiately.
As a Baylor Bear, he earned an astounding 14 All-American honours and won four NCAA titles.. He was the 400 metre NCAA Indoor champion in 1992 and 1995. He twice shared in the NCAA 4×400-meter relay title with his teammates, winning indoors in 1992 and outdoors in 1995.
“I loved my time at Baylor,” Minor said. “Everything was going really well, and I was able to carry over that success from high school to college.”
It was during his time at Baylor that Minor also began to find success on the international stage as well. His first international success came in 1991 when he won the 400 metre title at the Pan American Junior Athletics Championships.
After graduating from Baylor, he continued his track and field career on the world stage. Minor won back-to-back gold medals in the 4x400 relay at the IAAF World Indoor Championships from 1997 to 1999, and set the world record in the second year.
“Finding that success is a great feeling,” Minor said. “Even when I was a little kid, racing my brothers, the feeling of winning, that accomplishment, was great. But standing on the podium with a gold medal, the feeling is indescribable.”
One of the most rewarding and memorable things his professional career afforded him was the ability to travel across the world, he said. During his years of competition, Minor visited the United Kingdom, Korea, Germany, France and more.
“Probably my favorite trip overall was when I went down under, to Australia,” Minor said. “When I went, I told myself I just wanted to see a kangaroo, and I got to see three. And they were out in the wild too, not just in a zoo or anything.”
Minor competed professionally until the early 2000s. However, even after retiring from competitive play, he just couldn’t stay away from the sport.
“I love it too much to just give it up entirely,” he said.
Today, he works as a coach and an agent, helping the new runners find their footing.
When Minor got the call informing him he was selected for the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame, he said he was immensely humbled.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said. “There have been so, so many amazing athletes from Texas, and to be included among them is incredibly humbling. And when I was there, looking around, I got to see one of my childhood heroes, ‘Mean’ Joe Greene.”
Through all Minor’s world travels and successes, and all the accolades he’s received over the years, Paris is still where his heart is.
“I love Paris,” he said. “I love the city, the people and everything. People joke and call me ‘Paris’ because I still to this day talk about how much I love Paris and how much the city means to me.”
