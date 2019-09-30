ANNA — For the third straight week, the North Lamar Panthers opened up the scoring. This time, it was in their district opener against the Anna Coyotes. Although Anna won the game 28–11, it’s the opening score that will be talked about for a while. At the 4:38 mark of the first quarter, junior kicker Favian Morales hit a 57-yard field goal to put North Lamar up 3–0 over the Anna Coyotes.
Morales held the school record at 48 yards, which he set last season against Crandall. The field goal opportunity was set up by the defense for the Panthers. Andy Kirk intercepted a Coyote pass at the 29 yard line of Anna. The interception was the first of two for Kirk on the night. North Lamar picked off a total of three passes, including one by Ethan Allison.
Once again the defense played good, holding Anna to less then 300 total yards of offense and shutting them out for most of the first half. Anna only had 19 yards of offense in the first quarter and 88 at the half.
The Coyotes’ first score came with a minute and a half to play in the second quarter. Anna scored 21 straight before the Panthers could answer.
With five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Kobey Emeyabbi hit Seth Parker on a screen pass that went 37 yards for a touchdown. Emeyabbi converted the two-point conversion to make it a 10-point game. However, Anna recovered the onside kick and capitalized with another score.
Offensively, the Panthers moved the ball. However, several drives ended prematurely due to penalties. North Lamar finished the game with more than 140 penalty yards against the Coyotes.
“There are no excuses,” head coach Aaron Emeyabbi said after the game. “We had opportunities, but we made too many mistakes. We have to get better at manufacturing points as well.”
The Panthers managed 228 yards of offense but were 0-for-9 on third down opportunities. North Lamar was 3-for-3 on fourth down, though.
“Our offense, defense and special teams are all clicking at different times and have failed to compliment each other,” Emeyabbi said.
Kobey Emeyabbi led the team in rushing with 70 yards. Kirk finished with 45 yards on the ground, while Trenton Smith had 41. Emeyabbi also threw for 53 yards.
North Lamar will host Celina at 7:30 p.m. Friday at R.L. Maddox Stadium.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
N. Lamar: 3 0 0 8 11
Anna: 0 7 14 7 28
North Lamar total yards: 262
Anna total yards: 292
North Lamar passing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 6-for-12, 53 yards
North Lamar rushing leaders: K. Emeyabbi, 15-78; A. Kirk, 8-43; T. Smith, 6-40; S. Parker, 7-30
North Lamar receiving leaders: N/A
