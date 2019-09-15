ALBA-GOLDEN — The Honey Grove Warriors continued scored another convincing win, this time at Alba-Golden by a final score of 36-0.
Everything was working for Honey Grove on both sides of the ball. The Warriors started slow offensively, taking just an 8-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, but the rushing combination of seniors Trel Pruitt and Jake Caffee carried Honey Grove and its stingy defense to the finish line in this matchup.
Pruitt recorded 168 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 totes, while Caffee carried the ball 7 times for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Honey Grove senior Hayden Stroud accounted for 70 yards of offense and played well on defense, totaling a team-high 10 tackles and broke up a pass, while Brock Braley registered 9 tackles.
Junior linebacker Andrew Campbell also chipped in with 7 tackles.
The Warriors will go for their fourth win in a row at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Maud.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Honey Grove: N/A N/A N/A N/A 36
Alba-Golden: 0 0 0 0 0
Honey Grove total yards: 470
Alba-Golden total yards: 153
Honey Grove passing leaders: T. Pruitt, 1-for-1, 46 yards; H. Stroud, 2-for-5, 12 yards
Honey Grove rushing leaders: T. Pruitt, 24-233; J. Caffee, 12-130; H. Stroud, 5-55
Honey Grove receiving leaders: H. Stroud, 1-46; A. Campbell, 1-12; T. Pruitt, 1-0
Emory Rains records 14-point victory at Cooper
EMORY — After losing just two games all season in 2018, the Cooper Bulldogs football team matched that in its first three games of the season.
Cooper started off the season with a dominant win over Farmersville at home, but suffered two double-digit losses at Rivercrest and this time at home to Emory Rains by a final score of 35-21.
The Bulldogs came out of the gates strong, though.
Rains scored the first touchdown of the game with around seven minutes to go in the opening quarter, but Chase Morales of Cooper responded quickly with an 80-yard touchdown run following a successful point after attempt to knot the score at 7-7.
After that, Morales gave Cooper the lead with his big-play ability on defense. Rains coughed up the football, which Morales recovered at his team’s own 10 yard line. From there, he rumbled 90 yards to the house, and the extra point gave Cooper a 14-7 lead, which held true through one quarter.
However, Rains came back quickly as the Wildcats scored two touchdowns within the first three minutes of the second quarter to take the lead for good at 21-14. Then, the Wildcats tacked on a 5-yard touchdown run courtesy of Luke Sheppard touchdown a few minutes later to make it 28-14, which was the score at intermission.
Rains outscored Cooper 7-0 in the third, and the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 35-21 after senior Collin McGuire scampered into the end zone from 5 yards out late in the fourth to cut it to 35-21.
Morales scored twice and had 8 tackles to lead the Bulldogs, while McGuire added 87 yards and a score on 9 carries to go with 6 tackles. Colin Ingram recorded 11 tackles, while Robert Breeden tallied 8 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and 1 sack.
The Bulldogs look to get on track at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hooks.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Rains: 7 21 7 0 35
Cooper: 14 0 0 7 21
Emory Rains total yards unavailable
Cooper total yards: 264
Cooper passing leaders: J. McGuire, 11 yards
Cooper rushing leaders: C. Morales, 8-112; C. McGuire, 9-87
Cooper receiving leaders: N/A
Winnsboro beats Chisum 44-0
WINNSBORO — The Chisum Mustangs football team opened the season with its third loss, falling at Winnsboro by a final score of 44-0.
The Mustangs were limited to 76 rushing yards as a team, but were led by Hayden Todd with 62 yards on 15 carries.
Chisum will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clarksville.
