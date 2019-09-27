The North Lamar Panthers have come out of the gates 0-4 through the non-district slate, but have played against difficult competition. Ultimately, the record is meaningless and the team knows that. With the games that affect playoff positioning now here, the Panthers know it’s money time.
“We have been excited all week,” North Lamar head football coach Aaron Emeyabbi said. “I believe the kids know we can go 1-0 in district after this week if we take care of our self and execute the game plan.”
A huge positive for North Lamar has been the play of its defense. The stingy Panthers’ unit has allowed 346 yards per game, but it could be much worse considering North Lamar has faced several short field situations due to field position advantages of the opposition thus far. In its games against Mount Pleasant, Crandall and up until the very end of the fourth quarter at Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Jefferson, North Lamar held both to fewer than 300 yards of total offense.
“We know our defense can play with teams that have speed,” Emeyabbi said. “We learned what adjustment to make offensively to get better in the newly installed system. We found out which players are all in.”
With Anna (3-1) in the crosshairs, Emeyabbi and the team feel well prepared for the matchup due to the difficult schedule they have played leading up to this game.
“They have a few players that can hurt you on offense,” Emeyabbi said of Anna. “They are nothing like what we have been seeing in the first four weeks. Their non-district schedule has been easier to navigate than ours. We feel if we come out and execute our game plan it could be a big night for us.”
The excitement and enthusiasm are still brimming, and the Panthers are ready to roll, knowing the importance of this game.
“We are very confident coming in,” Emeyabbi said. “It would be great to get off to a good start at 1-0 in district.”
The Panthers and Coyotes will square off at 7:30 tonight at Anna High School.
