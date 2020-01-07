COOPER — The Chisum Mustangs opened district play on the hardwood with an impressive win at Cooper. The Mustangs won its first district game over the Bulldogs by a final score of 79-47.
“They did a great job of battling through adversity early,” Chisum head basketball coach Brian Temple said. “It wasn’t always a blowout, and we managed to stay with the game plan and execute there in the second half to open up a pretty big lead.”
Chisum was in a battle early with Cooper, but was able to pull away behind strong execution on both sides of the court, headlined by sophomore guard Keaston Lawrence, who was able to push the pace on both ends of the court.
“When I’m able to get the ball up the court fast, it gets Evan (Wood) a lot more shots and it opens up the court more,” Mustangs sophomore guard Keaston Lawrence said. “On defense, I was able to lock up their main ball handler, and it causes a lot of turnovers without allowing them to run their offense.”
Lawrence drove the lane and found his teammate Evan Wood open in the corner for a 3-pointer with 5:12 left in the second quarter to push Chisum’s lead to 27-12. After that, junior post Trenton Tyler added a pair of free throws with 4:38 left in the quarter to extend the lead to 29-13. The Bulldogs were able to close to within 34-23 right before intermission, but Lawrence buried a big 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second to give Chisum a 37-23 halftime lead.
Noah Ramos was able to help Cooper pull within seven points at 42-35 after he drained a long ball with 4:22 left in the third, but Chisum junior guard Levi Weems quickly countered with a 3-pointer of his own with 4 minutes left in the same quarter to push Chisum’s lead back to double digits at 45-35. After Cooper trimmed the deficit to seven points, Chisum closed the quarter on a 16-1 run to put the game out of reach with 10 of the 16 points coming from Tyler.
Lawrence scored a game-high 16 points to lead Chisum, while Tristen Weathers led Cooper with a team-high 15 points. Tyler (15), Wood (13) and Hunter Carter (10) each scored double figures for the Mustangs, while Bulldogs junior guard Jayden Limbaugh added 10.
A great deal of the Mustangs’ success came from the way they communicated on the court on both ends, which Temple believes is paying dividends in many ways for the team.
“Communication is a huge emphasis every day in practice,” Temple said. “Whether we’re making passes or playing defense, we’re trying to communicate in everything we do. They’re starting to do a pretty good job of communicating on the floor while building a closer bond off the court. When you get that kind of chemistry on and off the court, it can be contagious and dangerous.”
The Mustangs will take the court again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Commerce, while the Bulldogs will play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Chapel Hill.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Chisum: 19 18 21 21 79
Cooper: 9 14 13 11 47
Chisum scorers: K. Lawrence, 16; T. Tyler, 15; E. Wood, 13; H. Carter, 10; L. Weems, 9; G. Golden, 5; G. Newman, 5; H. Todd, 4; K. Fortner, 2
Cooper scorers: T. Weathers, 15; J. Limbaugh, 10; J. McGuire, 5; C. Morales, 4; Kody S., 4; Ryan N., 3; N. Ramos, 3; J. Anderson, 2, Jeremiah J., 1
Chisum FGM: H. Carter, 5; T. Tyler, 5; K. Lawrence, 4; E. Wood, 4; L. Weems, 3; G. Golden, 2; K. Fortner, 1; G. Newman, 1; H. Todd, 1
Cooper FGM: T. Weathers, 5; J. Limbaugh, 3; Kody S., 2; J. McGuire, 1; C. Morales, 1; N. Ramos, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: K. Lawrence, 2; E. Wood, 2; L. Weems, 1
Cooper 3PFGM: T. Weathers, 3; J. Limbaugh, 1; N. Ramos, 1
Chisum FT: 22-for-33; K. Lawrence, 6-10; T. Tyler, 5-6; G. Newman, 3-4; E. Wood, 3-4; H. Todd, 2-2; L. Weems, 2-4; G. Golden, 1-2; K. Fortner, 0-1
Cooper FT: 14-for-26; J. Limbaugh, 3-4; J. McGuire, 3-7; J. Anderson, 2-4; T. Weathers, 2-4; Jeremiah J., 1-2; Ryan N., 1-2; Kody S., 0-1
-
Chisum rolls at Cooper
COOPER — In the girls game, the Lady Mustangs were able to make a statement with their first district win on the road as Chisum defeated the Cooper Dogettes 56-35.
Before the district matchup, the Lady Mustangs got on a roll by winning the Ector Holiday Tournament, which proved to get the team playing well together.
“I think it started with our holiday tournament we played in,” Lady Mustangs head basketball coach Will Smith said. “It gave us a chance to get some games under our belts and gel as a team. I think we found the right mix, and it’s starting to show a little bit more out there on the court.”
The Lady Mustangs quickly jumped out to a 12-0 lead after sophomore guard Landrey Howard canned a 3-pointer with 3:54 left. The Dogettes began to score the ball, but Chisum left the first quarter with a 21-8 lead.
The lead continued to swell in the second quarter, resulting in a 31-15 halftime lead for Chisum, but Cooper fought back. The Dogettes closed to within 35-24 with 4:17 left after Madison Murray drained a 3-pointer and Presley Limbaugh connected on a layup. Chisum senior post Zoe Tucker scored inside with 3:45 left to make it 37-24, but Limbaugh converted in the paint with 2:36 to go in the third to cut the deficit to 11 again at 37-26.
“We struggled in the first quarter to get our points going and our layups to go in,” Dogettes head basketball coach Samuel Hollenshead said. “Our shots fell a little bit in the third, our defensive intensity picked up and we were able to get steals and score in transition. We couldn’t keep it going until the end, though.”
Chisum was able to thwart Cooper’s rally and finish strong with its defense.
“Our team really thrives on defense, and that’s what we plan our game around,” Lady Mustangs senior Lexie Brown said. “We started letting up a little bit, called timeout and got ourselves together. Coach (Smith) reminded us that defense is what wins games, and that’s what we need to rely on here. We knew our offense would come, and the momentum on offense comes from our defense.”
The Lady Mustangs forced numerous turnovers and outscored Cooper 19-9 the rest of the way, highlighted by an 8-0 run to end the third quarter, en route to the 21-point win.
Howard scored a game-high 18 points for Chisum, while junior Chloe Prestridge and Tucker finished with 14 points and 11 points, respectively. Limbaugh led Cooper with a team-high 13 points.
Both teams look to improve going forward, and the Dogettes believe they can turn things around by improving the little things.
“If we can make the little things happen and turn the ball over less, I think we will be a lot better,” Hollenshead said. “I just told the girls that controlling turnovers and making layups will win ball games. Moving forward, we just need to do a better job of taking care of the little things.”
The Lady Mustangs will play again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Commerce, while the Dogettes will take the court again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Chapel Hill.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F
Chisum: 21 10 13 12 56
Cooper: 8 7 11 9 35
Chisum scorers: L. Howard, 18; C. Prestridge, 14; Z. Tucker, 11; P. Holland, 5; L. Brown, 4; J. Lawson, 2; H. Marsh, 2
Cooper scorers: P. Limbaugh, 13; M. Murray, 7; C. Conley, 6; C. Brown, 4; C. Kinnamon, 3; M. Green, 1; J. Ingram, 1
Chisum FGM: L. Howard, 5; C. Prestridge, 4; Z. Tucker, 3; L. Brown, 2; P. Holland, 2
Cooper FGM: P. Limbaugh, 4; C. Brown, 2; C. Conley, 2; M. Murray, 2; C. Kinnamon, 1
Chisum 3PFGM: L. Howard, 3; P. Holland, 1
Cooper 3PFGM: C. Conley, 1; C. Kinnamon, 1; M. Murray, 1
Chisum FT: 16-for-24; Z. Tucker, 5-5; L. Howard, 5-8; C. Prestridge, 4-4; J. Lawson, 2-2; B. Dawes, 0-1; L. Brown, 0-2; P. Holland, 0-2
Cooper FT: 10-for-15; P. Limbaugh, 5-6; M. Murray, 2-2; C. Conley, 1-2; M. Green, 1-2; J. Ingram, 1-3
