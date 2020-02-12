PATTONVILLE — Chisum’s Lady Mustangs came to the Prairiland Lady Patriots’ court Tuesday looking for some payback on their 44-42 loss Jan. 17, but the home team wasn’t having it. As the Lady Pats kept the Lady Mustangs locked down with defense, Prairiland senior Baylor Sessums brought the offense early and often on the way to a 51-35 victory.
Sessums and Chisum’s Chloe Prestridge went toe-to-toe in the first quarter, trading field goals until Sessums sunk back-to-back 3s to claim 10 of her 19 game points in the period. Madison Clark and Malorie Sneed each contributed two to Prairiland’s 14-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Mustangs, led by Prestridge’s three field goals in the first quarter and another in the second, managed to tie the game at 16 about halfway through the second quarter. But Sessums’ sharpshooting from inside and outside the arc — with matching points by Clark and Abi Farmer and a free throw by Caitlyn Folse — opened the game in the Lady Pats’ favor for a solid 24-18 halftime lead.
Lady Mustangs head coach Will Smith credited his girls’ defense for keeping the Lady Pats contained to just 10 second-quarter points, but acknowledged they struggled mentally with Prairiland’s early lead.
“Our intensity dropped a little bit at some point, and we just got to learn to keep that going with the highs and lows of the basketball game,” Smith said.
Prairiland was just getting started in the first half. Seven Lady Pats sunk the ball in the third quarter for 18 points, scoring three times as many points as their rival on the way to a 42-24 lead. Prestridge kept the Lady Mustangs alive, though, netting five of the team’s six points in the period.
Chisum’s game came together in the last quarter as the Lady Mustangs outscored the home team 11-9. Senior Bailee Dawes sunk a 3-pointer and Landrey Howard put two free throws in the net to complement field goals by Harmony Edwards, Lexie Brown and Peyton Holland.
“It’s always a big game playing against Chisum. We’ve had two games and won so far. We’ve been focused in practice, wanting to get a little run going in,” Prairiland head coach Callie Tucker said. “A lot of our defense created our offense, and that’s our solid ball. We did it well.”
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|F
|Chisum
|10
|8
|6
|6
|35
|Prairiland
|14
|10
|18
|9
|51
Chisum
Scoring: Prestridge 13, Brown 7, Holland 4, Tucker 4, Dawes 3, Edwards 2, Howard 2; Three-Pointers: (1) Dawes 1; Free Throws: 4-6; Fouls: 10
Prairiland
Scoring: B. Sessums 19, T. Folse 7, Sneed 6, Farmer 4, Murdock 4, Clark 4, C. Folse 3, Bridges 2, Sessums 2; Three-Pointers: (3) Sessums 3; Free Throws: 4-8; Fouls: 10
