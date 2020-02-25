Coming into their regional quarterfinal matchup with Chapel Hill, the Prairiland Lady Patriots knew they had an uphill battle. Chapel Hill won their first two playoff games by a combined score of 211–70. The number one team in the state has been playing like they want to repeat as state champions.
Prairiland had a different idea in mind, though. Although Chapel Hill won the game, it didn’t come as easy as their other playoff games.
Chapel Hill started the game hitting a three pointer 15 seconds into the game. It was a sign of things to come too. The Red Devils knocked down 10 from behind the arc in the game, including eight in the first half on their way to a 58–41 victory.
The Lady Patriots kept the game close for most of the first half. Late in the first quarter, it was Malorie Sneed knocking down a layup to bring the Lady Patriots to within two at 10–8. A little later in the half, Emily Mouser knocked down the first three pointer of the game for Prairiland to make the score 18–14.
“Defensively tonight, we gritted out,” head coach Callie Tucker said after the game. “We knew they were a high scoring team and we knew in our minds that we weren’t going to allow that to happen.”
Prairiland’s defense showed out at times, too. Hannah Murdock blocked a three point attempt on the defensive end and then converted a layup on the offensive end. Then it was TJ Folse getting into the action as she grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it back up to make the score 21–16 in favor of Chapel Hill. In the final two minutes of the half, though, Chapel Hill outscored the Lady Patriots 11–4 to take a 32–20 lead into the locker room.
The Lady Patriots would not go quietly, though. Chapel Hill started the third quarter on a 5–1 run before Tucker called a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, though, it was Mouser with another three pointer.
“A lot of that comes from our seniors,” Tucker said when asked about the never-give-up mentality of her team. “They bought into my first year last year and it rolled over into this year and the younger kids are starting to buy into it as well. They were great leaders when it came to the intensity they would bring.”
Prairiland could never overcome that opening third quarter surge, though, as the game never got under 10 points again. Prairiland was led in scoring by Hannah Murdock, who had 10 points. Ali Sessums added seven points, while Emily Mouser finished with six points. Kirsten Bridges had five. Madison Clark and Malorie Sneed each had four points. Baylor Sessums and TJ Folse each had two points and Caitlyn Folse added one point for Prairiland in the loss.
