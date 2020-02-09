For three quarters on Friday night the North Lamar Pantherettes were the better team. They outplayed Liberty Eylau and looked as if they would get their third district win of the season. That was through three quarters. The fourth quarter was a different story and Liberty Eylau walked away with a 58–43 win.
North Lamar held a one point advantage after both the first and second quarters. The Pantherettes opened the game with six quick points. It wasn’t until halfway through the first quarter in which Liberty Eylau scored their first basket. They would climb back into the game and take a 9–8 lead with less than two minutes to play in the first, before North Lamar closed out the quarter on a 5–3 run. The teams battled back and forth in the second, giving the Pantherettes their one point halftime advantage.
During the third quarter, North Lamar dominated the visiting team from Texarkana. The Pantherettes outscored Liberty Eylau 15–5 during the quarter en route to an 11 point lead heading to the fourth quarter. Mylee Nottingham scored five of her team high 17 points in the third quarter, including a corner three pointer. Maddie Walters and Cydnie Malone each added four points in the quarter for North Lamar.
The Pantherettes were rolling and well on their way to the win. However, Liberty Eylau had different plans. The Lady Leopards used a tenacious full-court press to make things hard for the North Lamar offense. Two of North Lamar’s ball handlers fouled out of the game early in the fourth quarter Liberty Eylau took advantage. Trapping the ball, Liberty Eylau caused the offense to turn the ball over on multiple trips up the floor. The visitors were able to capitalize with easy layups on the other end. Without realizing it, Liberty Eylau had turned that 11 point disadvantage into a lead as they outscored North Lamar 33–7 in the fourth quarter.
Besides Nottingham’s 17 points, North Lamar Walters finished with nine points and Malone had six. Sloane Hill also contributed five points for North Lamar while Erica King added four and Emma Fowler two points. Despite the loss, North Lamar still clinched a playoff spot due to Pittsburg losing to Paris High.
Once again the North Lamar Panthers got off to a slow start and, again, it was too much to overcome in the end. Down a player due to sickness, North Lamar couldn’t match the shooting and the size of Liberty Eylau as they fell 53–38 at home.
The Leopards jumped out to an 11–5 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. At one point, they held a 29 point advantage over North Lamar. The Panthers couldn’t get the offense going as they were outscored in each of the first three quarters. North Lamar did outscore the Leopards 18–4 in the fourth quarter but it was too late.
JD Williams led North Lamar with 14 points. Jadon Hay added eight points. Julian Castillo had seven, including a couple of three pointers for North Lamar. Coreion Jeffrey finished with four and Caleb Wilson had one point for the Panthers. North Lamar will hit the road for the next two games as they play at Pittsburg on Tuesday, Pleasant Grove next Friday before returning home to host Paris High.
